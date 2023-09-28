Crypto Exchange FTX Founder Faces Potential Lengthy Sentence as Trial Begins

TLDR U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan denies bail request for Sam Bankman-Fried.

The trial is set to begin next week.

Judge Kaplan expressed concerns about Bankman-Fried’s potential flight risk, stating that in the event of a conviction, he could be looking at a lengthy prison term.

In a prelude to the high-profile trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan made it clear that Bankman-Fried could potentially face a “very long sentence” if convicted on charges of fraud and conspiracy. The trial is set to begin next week, and the judge’s comments came moments before he denied the 31-year-old former billionaire’s request for temporary release during the proceedings, citing concerns that he might be a flight risk.

Denial of bail request

Sam Bankman-Fried, who is facing seven counts of fraud and conspiracy related to the collapse of FTX in November 2022, had sought temporary release from jail to assist his legal team in preparing his defense. His lawyer, Mark Cohen, argued that they needed more time with their client after each trial day to effectively strategize for the upcoming proceedings.

However, Judge Kaplan expressed concerns about Bankman-Fried’s potential flight risk, stating that in the event of a conviction, he could be looking at a lengthy prison term. He also noted that Bankman-Fried had voluntarily consented to extradition from the Bahamas, where FTX was based, to the United States following his December 2022 arrest.

Bankman-Fried has entered a plea of not guilty to the charges he faces, which include allegations of misappropriating billions of dollars in FTX customer deposits to cover losses incurred by Alameda Research, a crypto-focused hedge fund under his control. While the statutory maximum sentence for the charges is 110 years in prison, Judge Kaplan will ultimately determine the sentence, taking into account various factors, and it is likely to be less than the maximum penalty.

Despite denying the request for temporary release, Judge Kaplan expressed sympathy for the defense’s concerns regarding trial preparation. To address this, he announced plans to ensure Bankman-Fried arrives at court at 7 a.m. on most trial days, allowing him several hours to confer with his legal team before testimony begins.

Prosecutors, who have vehemently opposed Bankman-Fried’s request for temporary release, argued that he had ample time to prepare for the trial during the 7-1/2 months he spent on bail at his parents’ residence in Palo Alto, California. Their stance is rooted in the belief that Bankman-Fried tampered with witnesses on at least two occasions, including sharing private writings of former Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison with a New York Times reporter.

Ellison, who also had a romantic relationship with Bankman-Fried, is among three former members of his inner circle who have pleaded guilty to fraud and are slated to testify against him. Two former FTX executives, Gary Wang and Nishad Singh, have also agreed to provide testimony in the case.

FTX Witness immunity

In a notable development, Judge Kaplan revealed that prosecutors had requested immunity from charges for two additional witnesses in exchange for their testimony, although the identities of these witnesses were not disclosed.

The trial is scheduled to commence on October 3, 2023, and is expected to span up to six weeks, during which both the prosecution and defense will present their arguments and evidence. As one of the most closely watched legal battles in the cryptocurrency industry, the outcome of the trial will not only determine the fate of Sam Bankman-Fried but also have broader implications for the regulation and oversight of cryptocurrency exchanges and related financial activities.

In a case that has garnered significant attention from the cryptocurrency community and legal experts alike, the proceedings are poised to shed light on the complex and evolving intersection between digital assets, financial markets, and legal frameworks. The outcome of FTX trial will undoubtedly be closely monitored, as it could set important legal precedents for the future of the cryptocurrency industry.