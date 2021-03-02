· FTX exchange strikes deal with Paypal.

· Payment companies looking to add digital assets to payment methods.

It is understood that the FTX Exchange have recently added PayPal in their ranks. This would allow their users to make an instant fiat deposit via PayPal, according to their announcement.

FTX Exchange stated that their users could execute transactions with the use of any currency as one of PayPal’s capabilities is the conversion of currencies with no time wasted. However, it is not a free service. It is a welcome development also as the payment service accepts deposits via cards.

FTX Exchange’s CEO hints

FTX’s CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, posted a tweet, showing PayPal’s logo, thereby hinting at an agreement with the company yesterday. A lot of people’s thoughts were directed to the fact that it was a reference to the exchange’s tokenized stocks with PayPal as it had listed quite a number of large organizations in recent months. Other companies they have added include Airbnb, Gamestop Drama, Dogecoin, among others.

Futures were also announced to have been added to the FTX exchange platform as regards to the Tokyo Olympics coming up soon. This was finalized a week ago. The listings that FTX have acquired has aided in the exchange’s steady growth in reputation.

PayPal’s link up with FTX Exchange always imminent

PayPal’s link up with FTX was only a matter of time. Most payment companies like PayPal and Jack Dorsey’s Square have been making objective moves in the adoption of cryptocurrency in recent times. Some digital assets that have been of high priority are Bitcoin and the closely following Ethereum. There are other assets that have been added also. The CEO of Paypal, Dan Schulman said that he would move aggressively toward transacting with the digital market at any chance he gets.