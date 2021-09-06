TL;DR Breakdown:

FTX exchange is venturing into NFTs, and it’s currently supporting NFT listing for both US and non-US users.

The test content on the platform attracted $1,100 in the highest bid.

Leading crypto exchange FTX is now supporting NFT listing directly on its platform for both United States and international customers. This means users can now create and list non-fungible tokens on the exchange for auction. The inclusion of this service on the exchange today comes in support of the already booming NFT market.

NFT listing on FTX exchange

The users can now create and list NFT contents on both the international platform (FTX.com) and the US platform (FTX.us), which is specifically for customers in the United States. Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of FTX exchange, confirmed the development in a tweet on Monday, adding that all the NFTs will be cross-chain – Ethereum and Solana.

At the moment, however, the new market only supports NFT listing. The deposit and withdrawal for the NFTs will be enabled in the coming weeks, which will allow users to deposit their NFTs from other platforms to the FTX market. Soon, FTX users will also be able to trade NFTs on FTX, similar to Opensea, according to Sam.

Test NFT listing on FTX attract 19 bids

The first NFT listing on FTX by Sam Bankman-Fried has already attracted about 19 bids during the time of writing. The highest bid for the image, which reads “Test,” is worth $1,100.

FTX is not the only cryptocurrency trading platform to venture into the NFT market. Binance already launched a new marketplace in June that supports NFT listing and trading.

NFTs are cryptographical representations of “one of a kind” real-world or digital contents and assets on blockchain in the form of tokens. The market has seen tremendous growth over the last 12 months, with some content traded for millions of dollars. As per NonFungible, over $516 million were made in NFT sales in just the last seven days.