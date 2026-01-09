France frees alleged Russian hacker wanted by US for crypto ransom attacks

Authorities in France have released a Russian national accused by the United States of participating in hacking attacks on companies for ransom in cryptocurrency.

The man has been exchanged for a French citizen held in Russian custody, instead of being handed over to the U.S. The swap has been compared to the Griner case.

Russian athlete returns home after jail time in France

Daniil Kasatkin, a basketball player from Russia who was arrested in Paris last summer, has been set free and allowed to fly back to his home country.

Announcing the news, his French lawyer Frédéric Belot credited the release to the “hard work” of the Russian’s defense team. Quoted by the RIA Novosti news agency on Thursday, the attorney detailed:

“Kasatkin was released from prison last night. He was put on a plane and has already landed in Moscow.”

Belot reminded that a French court had approved the athlete’s extradition to the United States, but Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu did not sign the respective order.

Kasatkin was detained at the French capital’s Charles de Gaulle airport on June 21, 2025, at the request of the American government.

U.S. authorities allege his involvement in cybercrime, more specifically, in the activities of a hacker group that encrypted company data and demanded cryptocurrency for ransom

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) believes the hits were carried out using his laptop or IP addresses linked to him while he was in the country.

Investigators in Washington claim Kasatkin participated in a conspiracy to commit computer fraud, money laundering, and cyberattacks.

Between 2020 and 2022, Daniil played two seasons in the U.S. college leagues, the online news portal Gazeta.ru recalled, noting that the crimes were committed later, after the Russian had sold his computer to a roommate.

Kasatkin released as part of a prisoner exchange with Russia

Daniil Kasatkin’s extradition to the United States was approved on October 29. If the executive power in Paris had followed the French court’s ruling to grant the American request, he would have faced up to 25 years in prison on the said charges.

The Russian basketball player maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings. Following his arrest, Frédéric Belot and his Russian colleague, Vladimir Sarukhanov, filed motions for bail or judicial supervision that were denied.

During the first court hearing, in early September, the Russian declared he did not consent to the extradition and intended to defend himself in France, where he expected a more “objective” judicial treatment.

According to his lawyers, prosecutors did not present any direct evidence against their client, while U.S. law enforcement failed to submit the required documents in full within the 60-day period prescribed by French law.

The extradition was nevertheless approved. However, Lecornu’s decision not to sign under the ruling ensured a different outcome for Kasatkin. And it did not come completely out of the blue.

It turns out, the Russian has been freed as a result of a prisoner swap agreed with Moscow. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) provided the details.

“On January 8, 2026, basketball player Daniil Kasatkin, a citizen of the Russian Federation detained in France and whose extradition to the United States was requested by the American authorities, was returned to his homeland,” the agency said in a statement, which also revealed:

“Kasatkin was exchanged for French citizen Vinatier, Laurent Claude Jean-Louis, who, as an employee of the Swiss non-governmental organization Center for Humanitarian Dialogue, collected military and military-technical information.”

Gazeta.ru noted that Laurent Vinatier had been recognized as a “foreign agent” in Russia. His fate was recently brought to the attention of President Putin by a French journalist, Reuters recalled in a report.

The news of Kasatkin’s release comes just two weeks after Kremlin’s administration announced it was in contact with counterparts in Paris over the case of the researcher, who had been slapped with a three-year sentence for breaking Russian foreign agent law in 2024.

Could this have been a tit-for-tat for Grinner?

First Deputy Chairman of the Russian parliamentary Committee on Physical Culture and Sport Dmitry Svishchev welcomed Kasatkin’s return to Russia, while expressing regret that his release took so long.

Commenting for Gazeta.ru, he compared his case to that of American basketball player Brittney Griner, who was arrested in early 2022 by Russian customs officials at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, who found vape cartridges containing medically prescribed hashish oil in her luggage.

Smuggling charges were brought against her, as the substance is illegal in Russia, and she was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty. In December of that year, Griner was released in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

“Could this have been the United States’ response to Grinner’s detention in Russia?” Svishchev asked rhetorically, but also insisting hers was “a real crime, after all” while the allegations against Kasatkin were not backed by evidence, in his view.

