France argues for EU to relax aggressive push for ambitious EV goals

On October 23, 2025, France’s Ministries of Ecological Transition and Economy released a joint statement advocating for practical measures to ensure a sustainable shift to electric vehicles (EVs) as the country now seeks “breathing space” from the EU’s decarbonization efforts, without derailing the Green Deal.

The press release is France’s leadership attempting to address concerns about the EU’s aggressive EV targets amid economic challenges.

France is still committed to decarbonization efforts

The press release begins by reaffirming France’s commitment to supporting the competitiveness of the French automotive sector, a competitiveness it says is based on the “ability to innovate, invest in future technologies and guarantee fair conditions in the face of international competition.”

It then goes on to talk about France’s priority, which is to produce in France and in Europe the vehicles sold on the continent, so as to strengthen strategic autonomy, preserve jobs and make the automotive industry a pillar of the European ecological transition.

“The Minister for Ecological Transition, Biodiversity and International Negotiations on Climate and Nature, Monique Barbut, the Minister for the Economy, Finance and Industrial, Energy and Digital Sovereignty, Roland Lescure, and the Minister Delegate for Industry, Sébastien Martin, hope that the European regulation on CO2 emissions from new vehicles will above all serve automobile production in Europe and introduce a real incentive for European preference in the automobile industry to increase investments and industrial establishments in France and on the continent, particularly in electric vehicles,” the press release states.

It goes on further to state how France wishes to pursue the electrification of vehicles and will defend flexibilities in terms of technological neutrality, but only if they are paired with very clear measures to encourage European preference that support industrial jobs in Europe.

“It is in this spirit that France has already defended and obtained the smoothing of manufacturers’ objectives between 2025 and 2027,” it says. “This means producing vehicles sold within the Union in Europe, using European components. Vehicles that benefit European equipment manufacturers and help maintain and create industrial jobs in Europe must be supported.”

The document also mentioned batteries and electric motors, as well as some of the most sensitive electronic components, and how they need to be produced in Europe because its “sovereignty over a strategic technology for the future of mobility depends on it.”

The document concluded by reiterating France’s plan to prioritize responsibility and pragmatism, without compromising on the ambition or commitments that were made to the French people and to Europe.

EU drafts measures to control prices in its new carbon market

The official joint statement from France’s Ministries of Ecological Transition and Economy comes after news revealed the European Union is drafting measures to control prices in its new carbon market, a direct response to governments’ concerns that the emissions-cutting scheme could increase fuel bills.

The policy is designed to impose a price from 2027 on planet-heating emissions produced by heating and transport fuels, pushing more consumers to shift to electric vehicles and cleaner home heating systems. Revenue generated from the scheme will reportedly be spent on helping people pay bills, subsidize electric cars and energy-saving home renovations.

The big issue is that some governments are worried the measure will stoke opposition to climate change policies from citizens, especially if they feel like it is raising their bills. So far this year, a group of 19 countries, including the Czech Republic, France and Germany have asked Brussels to introduce stricter price controls to address this.

“I understand the concerns regarding uncertainties on future price levels and price volatility in ETS2 (the upcoming carbon market) and share those to a large extent,” EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said, in a letter addressing the demands.

Hoekstra has also said the Commission will propose doubling the number of permits released in this scenario to potentially reach up to 80 million per year in 2027, 2028 and 2029 which will more decisively address unwarranted price rises and improve market confidence, both crucial factors that influence decarbonization investments.

In 2026, the Commission will also propose launching carbon permit auctions to ensure governments have the funds to kick-start investments that will help people make the shift more easily.

