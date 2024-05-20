Loading...

Former Pump.fun Employee Arrested in UK Over Alleged $2 Million Theft

Former Solana-based Memecoin Launchpad Employee Arrested

Contents
1. Dunn Confesses to $1.9 Million Exploit on Pump.fun
2. Dunn Reveals Details of Arrest and Charges
3. Dunn Discusses Health Issues and Bail Conditions
In this post:

  • Jarret Dunn, former Pump.fun employee, was arrested in the UK after confessing to a $1.9 million exploit.
  • Dunn revealed on social media that he was accused of stealing $2 million.
  • Dunn said he must remain in the UK until his next police report on August 16.

Jarret Dunn, also known “STACCoverflow,” is now on bail in the United Kingdom after his recent detention. Dunn, one of the former employees of the Solana-based memecoin startup Pump.fun, was captured shortly after the platform suffered a hack. 

Dunn’s arrest followed an extensive intelligence operation that monitored his movements through social media and other open sources.

Also Read: Solana Surges High as Robinhood Launches SOL Staking in Europe

Dunn Confesses to $1.9 Million Exploit on Pump.fun

On May 16, using the STACCoverflow social media account, Dunn confessed to an attack on the Pump.fun that led to about $1.9 million in losses. Pump.fun confirmed Dunn’s claim and revealed that the former worker used his leverage his position to draw down cash and exploit the protocol.

“At 15:21 UTC, a former employee, having illegitimately taken access of the withdraw authority using their privileged position at the company, used flash loans on a Solana lending protocol.”

Dunn Reveals Details of Arrest and Charges

After he confessed, Dunn tweeted on May 18 that he had been in jail the whole night before. He revealed that Pump.fun had accused him of $2 million theft and conspiracy to the steal an additional $80 million. Dunn said that the company highlighted the total value locked (TVL) as their income in the charges against him. He advised users to redeem their funds from the site and revealed that Baton Corp is the corporate name of Pump.fun.

Reports also suggested that the police traced Dunn through his online presence. His Instagram post revealed that he was in London and the timing of his posts on his STACCoverflow account also coincided with his apprehension.

Also Read: Robinhood crypto launches Solana staking in Europe with 5% APY

Dunn Discusses Health Issues and Bail Conditions

After being granted bail, Dunn said he was in a hospital being treated for mental health issues and he may not be well enough to undergo a police interview. However, he is supposed to remain in the United Kingdom until August 16 to report at the police station.

Pump.fun confirmed the exploit in a recent release, stating that the ex-employee was responsible for the attack. The company narrated that Dunn used flash loans from a Solana lending protocol to fraudulently pull out the fund from its protocol. Dunn’s case is still being investigated and legal proceedings are still underway.

Cryptopolitan Reporting by Lawrence Damilola

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

