Former Coinbase advisor Keisha Lance Bottoms joins Biden’s campaign

Keisha Lance Bottoms, former mayor of Atlanta and member of Coinbase’s global advisory council, has joined President Joe Biden’s campaign for the 2024 Presidential election as a senior adviser.

Bottoms served as mayor of Atlanta from 2018 to 2022 and joined the Coinbase advisory council in April 2024 after leaving an advisory role at the White House in 2023. Commenting on the appointment, she stated:

“We often say that each election is the most important election of our lifetime. This one absolutely is. We spent four years tormented by the policies and erratic behavior of Donald Trump, and another four years of promised retribution to his political enemies is just the tip of the iceberg of the chaos that he will once again bring to America.”

Bottoms has a deep history in politics. Her role as mayor included guiding Atlanta through the turbulent times following George Floyd’s murder in 2020. She also doubled down on her support of Biden, saying:

“From the moment President Biden stepped foot in the White House four years ago, he put people over politics, delivering historic progress.”

Bottoms emphasized the urgency of the upcoming election, reflecting on the progress made during Biden’s tenure. She warned that all achievements could be undone if Trump returns to office.

“Trump has vowed to be a dictator on day one and will surely roll back all of the progress the Biden-Harris administration has made. We can’t let that happen,” she said.

Biden-Harris campaign strategies

Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Chair Jen O’Malley Dillon welcomed Bottoms’ addition to the team. Dillon stated, “From the very beginning, as one of the first elected officials to endorse Joe Biden during the summer in 2019, Mayor Bottoms has been a valuable and trusted advisor to the President.”

In a statement, Bottoms said she is focused on addressing systemic issues affecting communities of color, particularly those who are unbanked and underbanked.

She emphasized the role of crypto and blockchain in transforming the financial system, empowering Black-owned businesses, and unlocking opportunities.

Despite the new role, details about Bottoms’ compensation from Coinbase or the Biden campaign remain undisclosed. Coinbase created its global advisory council in efforts to strengthen relationships with stakeholders worldwide.

Today, Bottoms headlined a Stand With Crypto event in Atlanta, where she stressed the nonpartisan nature of crypto and its support from elected officials across the country. She stated:

“This nonpartisan issue is receiving the attention and support of elected officials across the country, with cities and small businesses improving and expanding services through the use of crypto and blockchain technology.”

Legally, Bottoms’ new role does not present a conflict of interest, according to Danielle Caputo, legal counsel on the ethics team at the Campaign Legal Center. Caputo noted that there are generally few rules applying to campaign advisors.

However, the revolving door between public service and the private sector has long been criticized for giving companies an edge in influencing legislation and securing government contracts.

Jai Hamid