🔥 14 Days Free → Join Our Discord Trading Room GET ACCESS
Track all markets on TradingView
Builder.ai

Former Builder.ai CFO probed as U.S. authorities scrutinize collapse

2 mins read
839000
Former Builder.ai CFO probed as U.S. authorities scrutinize collapse

Contents

1. U.S. prosecutors seek answers after AI startup’s sudden fall
2. Builder.ai faces revenue inflation claims
Share link:

In this post:

  • U.S. prosecutors have subpoenaed Builder.ai’s former CFO, Andres Elizondo, as part of an ongoing investigation into the Microsoft-backed start-up’s collapse.
  • Elizondo, who oversaw global finances from 2021 to 2023, was stopped by the FBI in August and handed a subpoena to appear before a Manhattan grand jury.
  • The investigation is due to concerns regarding inflated revenues and questionable accounting practices that led to Builder.ai’s insolvency in May.

U.S. prosecutors are currently investigating the collapse of Builder.ai, a Microsoft-backed startup. 

Builder.ai’s former chief financial officer has been summoned by U.S. prosecutors and is expected to appear before a grand jury to assist the ongoing investigation into the AI firm’s collapse. 

U.S. prosecutors seek answers after AI startup’s sudden fall

U.S. authorities have issued a subpoena signed by Jay Clayton, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, to Andres Elizondo, the former chief financial officer of Builder.ai. The summons is due to an expanding investigation into the financial collapse of the once high-flying artificial intelligence startup backed by Microsoft.

Reportedly, Elizondo was ordered to appear before a grand jury in Manhattan in September. He served as CFO between 2021 and 2023 and was approached by FBI agents in August during a flight stopover in Dallas. Lawyers for Builder.ai previously indicated he remained in his post until July of that year, and the company had yet to appoint a permanent replacement at the time of its collapse.

The agents reportedly handed him the subpoena in person. Elizondo was not considered a suspect or target in the investigation, but he has cooperated fully with authorities, according to a person familiar with the situation. 

Builder.ai, previously known as Engineer.ai, had positioned itself as a unique platform that could automate the creation of apps and websites using AI tools. Co-founded by Sachin Dev Duggal, who referred to himself as the company’s “chief wizard,” Builder.ai became one of the UK’s most celebrated tech startups, attracting investors including Microsoft and achieving a valuation of more than $1B at its peak.

See also  Intel introduces new inference GPU built on new architecture

However, the company collapsed into insolvency in May 2025 after an internal review uncovered potentially fabricated sales and forced a significant reduction in its reported revenues to roughly a quarter of the earlier estimates.

Builder.ai faces revenue inflation claims 

In June, Builder.ai was suspected of using a variety of methods to inflate its revenue figures, including improperly booked discounts, artificially small upfront deposits, and circular transactions with certain key customers. These findings raised questions about the company’s accounting integrity and transparency to investors.

Lawyers representing Duggal have disputed the accuracy of the allegations, arguing that neither he nor Builder.ai had misrepresented financial data. A previous legal team retained by the company similarly maintained that its sales figures had been correctly reported.

Before the company’s collapse, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York had already requested Builder.ai to submit a range of documents concerning its financial reporting, accounting practices, and customer relationships.

The subpoena served to Elizondo in August required him to produce communications dating back to January 2018 with individuals linked to the business, including communications with current, former, and potential creditors. It also demanded any records or correspondence relating to the accuracy of Builder.ai’s financial disclosures, including the reporting of bookings, sales, and revenue.

See also  AI boom reaches Nigeria as global and regional operators explore billion-dollar data centers

Reportedly, FBI agents were still accessing Builder.ai’s Google Cloud data as recently as last week.

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan