Singapore is presently making moves to use the NULS blockchain platform to escape the looming food crisis in the country.

It is no news that some blue chip companies around the world has been test running the feasibility of using blockchain technology for years now. Companies like Dole and shopping platform, Walmart have been at the forefront of adopting the technology.

With companies testing it on a small scale, Singapore has decided to adopt the NULS blockchain technology on a larger scale to save the nation from the looming food scarcity. Presently, the country which imports about 90% of its food from neighbouring countries is being faced with a coronavirus induced food crisis.

Singapore Food agency to partner with veriTAG and ST Engineering

To aid the country out of the impending food scarcity, the Singapore Food Agency has said it will partner with veriTAG as well as ST Engineering. The partnership will see the three entities come up with ways to develop the NULS blockchain that will be used to monitor food products from creation up to when they will be put up for sale.

veriTAG prides itself as the sole owner of the NULS blockchain, which is used to develop apps across the country. Earlier this year, the Nerve Network, which is used to facilitate payments to digital assets, was built on the blockchain.

veriTAG CEO says the use of NULS blockchain by Singapore a good move

The last survey that was carried out between April to December last year by the Singapore Food Agency showed that 13% of the 3,825 units of vegetables failed inspection as a result of the chemical residue present in them.

Furthermore, during the same time frame, the inspection carried out on meat showed the same disappointing results. CEO of veriTAG, Jason Lim has said that the move to use the NULS blockchain to develop the monitoring platform is a good one and they will lend their support to the government.