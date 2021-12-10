TL;DR Breakdown

• Ron DeSantis creates a budget plan for the cryptocurrency industry.

• Florida Governor seeks to create various crypto projects based on state medicine and fees.

Ever since the mayor of Miami jumped on the cryptocurrency train, Ron DeSantis, Florida Governor, has tried to follow the trend. DeSantis seeks to get Florida to accept cryptocurrency trading using a budget offer that all legislators must adapt to. DeSantis ‘s goal is to create a friendlier environment towards crypto.

DeSantis reportedly proposes investing more than $ 99 billion for various crypto projects. Besides the base budget, DeSantis will include some $700 million for cryptocurrency plans, technology development, and financial operations.

Florida Governor seeks to fund cryptocurrency industry within the state

While the mayor of Miami has shown his interest in cryptocurrencies since the beginning of the year, little was known about the DeSantis interest. But with this budget proposal, Ron DeSantis’s position in the cryptocurrency market is clear.

DeSantis clarifies that a plan will be created to pay their fees with cryptos. However, he does not indicate what type of tokens will be used in the transactions.

DeSantis’s proposals toward cryptocurrency could be motivated by the hard work that Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has accomplished in recent months. With Suarez facing the crypto adoptions wave, the government favored the market. DeSantis may esteem MiamiCoin, a native city of Miami cryptocurrency that has created enthusiasm in the crypto market.

Florida among the top cryptocurrency holders

According to reports, Florida is one of the largest US states dealing with cryptocurrencies, mainly Miami. Texas has been friendly to crypto, mining, and tech companies on this list of adoptions.

Florida has allowed the cryptocurrency industry to expand personally among investors and commercially with areas such as FTX Arena. During the year, the government supported the reopening of the American Airlines Arena, which is called “FTX Arena.”

DeSantis shows his interest in decentralized investments with cryptocurrency and fixes his gaze towards Blockchain technology. DeSantis admits that part of his budget will go to him towards creating new medical technologies based on Blockchain.

But DeSantis destined another part of the funds to financial agencies to create a payment system in cryptocurrencies. These proposals will increase the attraction of North American investors to Florida and the 67 states that comprise it.

MiamiCoin could be at the center of these in Florida, although DeSantis could also be interested in tokens like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The speculations about these possible advances in Florida are endless, but the year 2022 will be one of the technological changes for the US State.