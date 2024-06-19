Flipster and TON Announce Exciting New Partnership

Warsaw, Poland, June 19th, 2024, Chainwire

Flipster, the leading crypto derivatives trading platform, is excited to announce a partnership with TON (The Open Network). This partnership enhances Flipster’s platform’s capabilities by enabling deposits via the USDT TON network, expanding the range of deposit options available to users.

To mark this partnership, Flipster is offering users an opportunity from 19 June 2024 at 08:00 UTC to 18 July 2024 at 23:59 UTC to potentially earn up to 26% APR, on top of other ongoing campaigns. Participants may enhance their APR earnings through multiple tier offerings.

For more information and to join the campaign: TON USDT Deposit Campaign

In addition to the APR boost, users will have the chance to win a share of the 50,000 USDT pool rewards by minting Soulbound Tokens (SBT) when they make deposits using their TON wallet. Users’ share of the pool will increase based on the number of tickets they collect; the more tickets collected, the greater their share.

1 ticket: ANY Deposit

5 tickets: Net Deposit 50 USDT or more

10 tickets: Net Deposit 100 USDT or more

20 tickets: Refer one person to mint SBT (up to 10 referrals)

For more information and to join the above campaign: Flipster x TON SBT Campaign

About Flipster

Flipster is the number one crypto derivatives trading platform in offering lightning-fast perpetual futures listings on the latest cryptocurrencies. The easy-to-use platform provides users with an all-in-one trading experience with leverage of up to 100x on over 250 tokens with the deepest liquidity and zero trading fees. For media enquiries or interview requests with the team, users can reach out to [email protected] or keep up to date with Flipster on their blog.

Marketing Specialist

Shirlyn Tan

Flipster

[email protected]



Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.