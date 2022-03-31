Dallas, Texas, 31st March, 2022, Chainwire

FiscusDAO announces the official public launch of its token, FISC.

The all-chain solution will immediately begin utilizing its treasury to provide on-chain token benefits through off-chain project finance. The first cycle of funded projects represents an anticipated $25 billion in total project financing size.

FiscusDAO today publicly launched its revolutionary token, FISC. FiscusDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) designed to create value by digitally bridging the revenue from physical assets, via smart contracts, to the blockchain. This launch marks the first time the general public will be able to participate in tokenized project finance.

Key features of the FISC token include:

· 100 million total token supply

· An initial staking APY of 50,000%, halving every 10 million tokens

· Third-Party Burn – A buyback and burn initiative that utilizes a portion of the revenues generated by the treasury to purchase tokens on the open market, boosting demand, and destroyed, increasing the value of each token

· Fiscus Plus – Project financing for community sourced projects, with the revenue providing Stable Coin rewards for FISC holders

“Fiscus is the best of both worlds... on-chain and off-chain. Revenue is our utility, backs our treasury, and sets us apart.” said Phil Raglin, Founder of FiscusDAO. “With the public launch of our token, everyone can now participate in the benefits of our fantastic community and technology. We are incredibly excited for this new era for FiscusDAO, cryptocurrency, and decentralized finance as a whole that this launch brings.”

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments, including:

· Fiscus Plus

· Fiscus Funds

· Public transparency committees

About FiscusDAO:

FiscusDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) creating value by digitally transforming the revenue from physical real-world assets via smart contracts to the blockchain creating a financial structure that utilizes both on-chain and off-chain assets. FiscusDAO allows its members to partake in a wide range of structured finance-led projects that they would not otherwise have access to in the open market.

FiscusDAO utilizes its treasury to provide projects that are seeking funding with a collateral reserve (set-aside). This set-aside is placed into a smart contract, never leaving the possession of the FiscusDAO treasury, and serves as a proof of funds allowing the project to receive funding, of which a portion is sent to the FiscusDAO treasury as compensation.

