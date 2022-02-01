TL; DR Breakdown

Fidelity wants special treatment for Bitcoin

The firm released its Bitcoin First 2022 report

More investment will adopt Bitcoin in the future

Since its inception, Bitcoin has led the crypto market as the market is flush with other assets every year. With this, most tokens mirror the trading activity of the leading digital asset in the market. With the asset currently in hot waters, the majority of the assets in the market are following its move. This has pushed Fidelity to call for a separation between the leading digital asset, and other tokens. The firm argued this case in its recently released report, which it titled Bitcoin First.

Fidelity released its Bitcoin First 2022 report

Fidelity, in its report, claimed that Bitcoin is different from all of the other digital assets in the market due to the way it was developed. Asides from that, the firm argued that its fundamental makeup is also different from that of the other tokens in the market. With this, Fidelity concluded that no token would be able to achieve what Bitcoin will achieve in the coming years.



It also notes that none of the tokens currently in the market can topple Bitcoin. The document mentioned that Bitcoin offers more than just tech as it provides a secure and affordable way to move money. It mentioned that Bitcoin has the combined quality of fiat currencies, gold, and a digital asset.

More investment will adopt Bitcoin in the future

With no organization in charge of the digital asset, Bitcoin holds all the quality needed to pass off as the best form of money. The scarcity of the digital asset also gives it an edge like a perfect financial tool for individuals and organizations. Fidelity also advises investments to enter the market from two perspectives.



The first perspective being Bitcoin will do the investors so much good while the second perspective is using the other group of digital assets in the market. This Fidelity argument goes to show how many people are now seeing the digital asset for what it was originally designed for by the developer Satoshi Nakamoto. This conviction also means that more people and investment would continue to see Bitcoin for its monetary value pushing adoption.