Ferrari stock sinks 14% after scaling back EV ambitions, updating 2025 outlook

Ferrari lost ground on Thursday as its shares crashed more than 14% after the company reworked its electrification strategy and updated its revenue outlook.

According to data from CNBC, the Milan-listed stock fell as much as 14.7% in morning trade, while the U.S.-listed shares dropped more than 13.4% before the market opened.

The Maranello-based manufacturer told investors at its Capital Markets Day that it now expects net revenue of at least €7.1 billion ($10.7 billion) in 2025, compared with its earlier estimate of over €7 billion.

By 2030, it projects revenue of about €9 billion. The update marked a slower long-term forecast, and traders sold the stock hard on the news.

Ferrari cuts EV goal and unveils elettrica

Ferrari also changed its target for its future lineup. By 2030, the company now aims for 40% of its cars to use internal combustion engines, 40% to be hybrids, and 20% to be fully electric.

The earlier plan had been 40% of sales from electric vehicles by the end of the decade. Executives said the change was linked to client demands, the current market, and how the company expects conditions to evolve.

Alongside the new strategy, Ferrari showed off the chassis and powertrain of its first electric model, the elettrica, at a workshop focused on technology and innovation.

The car will be delivered starting in late 2026, with its official launch scheduled for next year. Executive chairman John Elkann said:

“With the new Ferrari elettrica, we once again affirm our will to progress by uniting the discipline of technology, the creativity of design and the craft of manufacturing.”

The step back mirrors decisions made by other carmakers. Volvo abandoned its headline plan to sell only EVs by 2030, saying last year that it needed to be “pragmatic and flexible” in the face of changing market conditions.

Ferrari also reported that its number of active clients has climbed to 90,000, up 20% compared with 2022. The company plans to launch an average of four new cars every year from 2026 to 2030, keeping its product pipeline active despite the slower EV rollout.

Analysts react as Ford trims lithium deal

Analysts at JPMorgan responded with confidence despite the market sell-off. They wrote, “We have a great deal of confidence in management’s ability to execute on its long-term plan given ample evidence that demand currently far outstrips supply.”

They also said CEO Benedetto Vigna’s leadership encouraged collaboration to speed up innovation. They noted an imminent supercar launch could further boost profits.

Elsewhere, the strain in the electric vehicle supply chain deepened. Ford Motor revealed it will take less lithium and delay shipments from Australian producer Liontown Resources.

Ford will not take any lithium from the Kathleen Valley project in 2027 and 2028, and the overall volume was cut in half to 256,250 tons. Liontown disclosed the changes in an exchange filing on Thursday.

The pullback comes as U.S. automakers face pressure from President Donald Trump’s push to cut EV incentives and roll back emissions standards.

Lithium, the metal used in EV batteries, has fallen in price after years of shortages turned into oversupply. Carmakers that raced to secure future supplies are now adjusting their commitments.

Ford has projected losses of up to $5.5 billion from its EV division this year. Its U.S. electric vehicle sales fell 31% in the second quarter, hit by aging models and a recall that stopped Mustang Mach-E sales temporarily.

CEO Jim Farley said last week that the market share of zero-emission cars in the U.S., currently around 10%, could fall by half.

