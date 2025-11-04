Fed’s Lisa Cook says economy is strong and supports rate cuts

Lisa Cook, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, reportedly delivered her first policy speech since US President Donald Trump attempted to dismiss her from her position.

In the speech, Cook demonstrated her support for the recent interest rate cut and asserted that she is willing to consider further reductions.

Notably, the Federal Governor has largely kept a low profile since Trump attempted to remove her in August due to allegations of mortgage fraud. To avoid trouble, Cook shifted her focus to the legal battles that have enabled her to remain at the central bank.

Cook agrees on further rate cuts while facing legal battles

Addressing the audience at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C. On Monday, November 3, Cook highlighted her outlook regarding the country’s economic status and her opinion on monetary policy. She said the economy was strong; however, the Federal Governor pointed out risks to steady inflation and low unemployment.

Cook agreed with the Federal Open Market Committee’s earlier decision to lower the central bank’s crucial interest rate by a quarter percentage point, which passed with a 10-2 vote. This decision marks the second consecutive meeting to result in a rate cut.

In a statement, the Federal Governor expressed that she believes the decision was right because she felt that the threats surrounding job loss are more substantial than those related to surging inflation. Therefore, based on her argument, this latest reduction in the fed funds rate is another significant step towards normalizing their policy.

Meanwhile, courts have stopped Trump from dismissing Cook. Sources close to the matter expressed that several individuals viewed the president’s move as a key problem for the central bank’s independence.

On the other hand, White House officials accused Cook of issuing false details on her application for federally backed home loans. However, after several considerations, the Federal Governor was neither found guilty of any crime nor were any charges filed against her.

Responding to these claims, Cook mentioned “clerical errors” in the loan applications. When reports requested her to provide information on the situation, she declined to respond.

Still, Cook continues to undertake her responsibility at the Federal Reserve, which reduced its key federal funds rate in September for the first time since December.

Jerome Powell’s remarks on rate cuts raise concerns among individuals

Looking ahead, Cook pointed out that she would continue to depend on the data released to make her decision. This was after FOMC officials hinted that there is a likelihood of another rate cut before the end of the year.

“As always, I assess my monetary policy position at each meeting based on new data from various sources, my changing outlook, and the balance of risks,” she explained. According to Cook, every Federal meeting, including December’s, is crucial.

When asked to comment on the impacts of Trump’s tariffs, the Federal Governor expressed their desire to determine if the impact of tariffs persists over time. She explained that this applies to whether companies are delaying price increases and what they have done with their stock, adding that there is much to expect and examine with the December meeting approaching.

However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell raised concerns in the market during his news conference after he stated that a cut in December is not guaranteed. Powell argued that there are many different opinions within the committee, which usually tend to agree on policy decisions

Following his remarks, individuals are awaiting the December meeting to find out the Fed’s final decision.

