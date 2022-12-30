logo
Frame svg
  • < 1 mins read

The Federal Committee may review Binance’s Voyager deal￼

Federal Committee may review Binance's Voyager deal

TL;DR Breakdown

  • The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States said in a court filing that certain transactions by Voyager could be subject to evaluation.
  • The review’s outcome by the committee has the potential to impede or facilitate the completion of the deal between Voyager and Binance.US

The U.S. recently announced that the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States (CFIUS) might need to evaluate Binance‘s takeover of Voyager in its notice filing, as it could involve a potential national security risk if subject to their jurisdiction. Specifically, the committee would accordingly assess the inherent risks associated with such transactions.

Before any proposed acquisition or merger involving a foreign investor gaining control of a U.S.-based company, it must be submitted to the (CFIUS) for review and approval. This process is entirely voluntary – though highly recommended – and can take either 30 Days or more than 12 months, depending on the transaction’s complexity.

The Binance.US deal aims to restore customers’ access to locked funds in Voyager

Compared to other contenders such as rossTower, Wave Financial, and INX, Binance.US came out on top by negotiating a contract with Voyager that would quickly open up their customer’s access to restricted funds.

As part of the current examination, users could access their digital assets and receive payments from Voyager on Binance. The U.S. To start things off, Binance.US proposed an initial deposit of $10 million with an additional maximum of $15 million for expenditures to be paid by Voyager.

The review’s outcome can impede or facilitate the completion of the deal

The outcome of the review may impede, delay, or alter this transaction’s completion terms.

According to the document, when considering such delicate matters, bankruptcy courts will factor in reviews from CFIUS and other potential national security risks when assessing a bidder’s eligibility.

CFIUS is a vital component of safeguarding American technology, intellectual property, and infrastructure from exploitation by actors whose interests oppose those of the United States.  Also, this includes both foreign entities as well as domestic ones.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.
Damilola Lawrence

Damilola Lawrence

Damilola is a crypto enthusiast, content writer, and journalist. When he is not writing, he spends most of his time reading and keeping tabs on exciting projects in the blockchain space.

Related News

Hot Stories

The Federal Committee may review Binance's Voyager deal￼
30 December, 2022
< 1 mins read
Cardano price analysis: Bearish run brings ADA value down to $0.2444
30 December, 2022
< 1 mins read
Ethereum price analysis: ETH exhibits dormancy at $1,190 as bearish sentiment persists
30 December, 2022
< 1 mins read
Polkadot price analysis: DOT corrects to $4.31 as the downtrend extends
30 December, 2022
< 1 mins read
Italian Parliament introduces a crypto capital-gains tax in the 2023 budget￼
30 December, 2022
< 1 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Reviewed: Trump NFTs trading stats and why is it not surprising?
30 December, 2022
< 1 mins read
Roundup: 2022 ‘mega’ crypto hacks
30 December, 2022
< 1 mins read
Explained: Starbucks NFTs, how to earn, how to trade?
30 December, 2022
< 1 mins read
SBF white house meetings 2 months before FTX collapse exposed
30 December, 2022
< 1 mins read
3Commas claims responsibility for API breach that caused hacks
29 December, 2022
< 1 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here