🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
FedU.S.

Fed’s John Williams says current rates put economy on track for jobs and price stability

2 mins read
893816
Fed’s John Williams says current rates put economy on track for jobs and price stability

Contents

1. Williams sparked hope in the US’s economic growth
2. Fed officials demonstrate a divided stance on rate cuts
Share link:

In this post:

  • John Williams said interest rates are well-suited to support job growth and bring inflation back to the Fed’s 2% target.
  • He noted that risks to the Fed’s goals are better balanced after the FOMC cut rates by 75 basis points in 2025.
  • Fed policymakers remain split on further cuts, with expectations for only one small reduction this year

John Williams, the President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, shared his belief that interest rates are appropriate for current economic conditions, assuring that they will foster sustainable job creation and growth, while also achieving the central bank’s target of 2% inflation.

The Fed official made this assertion after noting that the Fed has better control over the risks threatening its two main objectives following the Federal Open Market Committee’s decision to reduce interest rates by 75 basis points in 2025.

Williams sparked hope in the US’s economic growth 

While preparing remarks for a Council on Foreign Relations event in New York City on Monday, January 12, Williams acknowledged that monetary policy is currently in a strong position to ensure sustainable employment growth and achieve the FOMC’s long-standing goal of 2% inflation.

Notably, at the Federal Reserve, Williams is a prominent official who advocates for the prudent approach of deferring the decision to reduce interest rates again until further information becomes available.

Following this finding, reports from the median estimate indicated that policymakers anticipated only a one-quarter-point reduction this year, based on their latest economic forecast from December.

Meanwhile, Williams released a statement stressing that, “I expect the unemployment rate to remain steady this year and then gradually decrease over the next few years.” At this time, the Fed official realized that labor market indicators had reached levels recorded before the pandemic, implying that the situation was gradually improving. “I want to stress that this has been gradual, with no signs of a sudden increase in layoffs or other quick declines,” he said.

See also  After years of economic pain, Russia reverses course on the US

Williams also declared that it was reasonable for Trump’s import tariffs to have a one-time effect on prices. With this assertion in place, he forecasted that inflation would peak at between 2.75% and 3% in the first six months but would eventually decrease to 2.5% for the remainder of the year, adding that economic growth would continue at an above-average rate. 

Responding to his prediction, some policymakers expressed concerns about the persistent financial strain, as inflation levels have remained above the Fed’s 2% target for almost five years. 

Fed officials demonstrate a divided stance on rate cuts 

During the Fed’s rate decision held in December, minutes of the meeting pointed out that some officials illustrated cautious backing for a quarter-point reduction. This finding implied that these officials could easily support the decision to maintain interest rates unchanged.

Notably, these minutes were publicly published on Tuesday, December 30, in Washington, highlighting the challenges policymakers faced in making their latest decision.  “Some members who favored lowering the policy rate at this meeting mentioned that their decision was very close, or they could have agreed to maintain the target range as it is,” the minutes stated.

Interestingly, the chances of the Fed lowering rates in their next meeting in January reduced to about  15% just after the release of these minutes.

See also  Visa, PayPal, and Marathon Digital report strong earnings for Q2; Spotify falls short

Stephen Stanley, the chief US economist at Santander US Capital Markets, weighed in on the matter. Stanley alleged that the vote backing a rate cut from the almost evenly divided committee highlighted the continued influence of Jerome Powell, the Chair of the Federal Reserve of the United States.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan