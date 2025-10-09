Fed payments innovation conference to feature top crypto and finance leaders

The Federal Reserve’s Payments Innovation Conference on Oct. 21 will bring some of the world’s most powerful voices in global finance and cryptocurrency to a small island off the coast of Connecticut.

Among the discussions to be had will be talks surrounding how innovation is changing payments and shaping what money looks like in a digital asset age, featuring all-star speakers from Wall Street and beyond.

Speakers who have been confirmed include Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management; Rob Goldstein, Chief Operating Officer at BlackRock Inc.; and Heath Tarbert, Chief Legal Officer at Circle Internet Financial. Also on the lineup are Alesia Haas, Chief Financial Officer at Coinbase; Tim Spence, CEO of Fifth Third Bank; and Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller.

Fed explores convergence of traditional and decentralized finance

The conference will centre on the interaction between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi), two previously parallel systems now converging as blockchain and tokenization technologies gain momentum.

The focus of the conversations will be on new stablecoins applications and business models for payments, as well as the tokenization of financial assets. The Fed has indicated that it’s interested in exploring how digital assets could enhance cross-border payments, financial inclusion, and real-time settlement.

Governor Christopher Waller is likely to emphasize that payment innovation should continue to be led by the private sector and reinforce his previous comments that competition — not regulation alone — will spur the development of safer and faster payment systems.

The event also arrives as the Fed is in the process of rolling out FedNow, its instant payment platform introduced in 2023. Though FedNow was conceived for bank-to-bank payments, the upcoming summit may provide a preview of how its use case might expand in a world where money can be tokenized or programmed.

Innovators and rule makers from industry-leading organizations

Representatives from the industry will share their perspectives on striking a balance between innovation and economic stability.

Cathie Wood, an early champion of Bitcoin and blockchain investments, would likely assert that crypto assets have the potential to make global finance more efficient in the long term. Rob Goldstein, on behalf of the world’s largest asset manager, may focus on institutional tokenized assets and how digital infrastructure can impact portfolio management.

Heath Tarbert, the former Chair of the US CFTC, has emerged as a strong voice at the intersection of regulatory bodies and cryptocurrency companies. His involvement is a sign of Circle’s increased importance in digital payments, especially with the asset it backs — the USD Coin (USDC) — one of the most widely used stablecoins worldwide.

Alesia Haas of Coinbase will give the crypto exchange’s take on compliance and innovation. At the same time, Tim Spence will discuss how traditional banks are responding to digital transformation and real-time payment requirements.

The Payments Innovation Conference takes place at a moment when US regulators are facing pressure to provide clearer guidance on stablecoins, tokenized deposits, and digital dollar experiments.

Analysts anticipate the meeting will be closely monitored for any hints on how the Fed’s approach to integrating crypto into mainstream finance may be changing. Several central banks around the world — including those in the European Union and China — are already pushing to develop digital currencies, adding pressure on American authorities to weigh in on the issue of where the world is heading with money.

The Fed, which also plans to open the event with public remarks by the central bank’s vice chair, has made clear that it will livestream the event to the public in an effort to encourage broader participation and transparency.

With such a potent mix of voices — from the wilds of crypto to Wall Street boardrooms — assembled, the Federal Reserve seems determined to mould not merely how Americans pay for things but also how finance will work in our digital age.

