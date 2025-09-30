🔥 30 Days Free → Pro Trading Community (Normally $100/mo) JOIN FREE
FFPUMPUSD

Falcon Finance FF token loses over 70% on suspected team selling

1. Falcon Finance FF token erases up to 76%
2. Why do traders think FF is a scam?
In this post:

  • The long-awaited Falcon Finance airdrop was followed by a price slide.
  • The project launched with unexpected changes to tokenomics, a lower allocation and more tokens for Kaito ecosystem influencers.
  • FF dropped by as much as 76% after initial selling, as aidrop claims were also delayed for some users.

Falcon Finance launched its FF token to great expectations, but the asset lost up to 76% of its value in early trading. Selling from influencers and even the team tanked the token, turning it into one of the less successful airdrops. 

Falcon Finance launched the FF token in one of the long-awaited airdrops for 2025. The initial trading, however, saw FF slide up to 76%, as analysts noted selling from influencers and possibly the liquidation of some of the team’s allocation. 

FF tokens were among the day’s biggest losers, after the initial recipients sold, tanking the price by over 70%. | Source: Coingecko

As Cryptopolitan reported earlier, the token launch was supposed to fuel the project’s next growth stage. Falcon Finance also had the seal of approval of World Liberty Fi, which invested $10M into the project. 

Falcon Finance was supposed to become one of the key stablecoin issuers, producing the USDf stablecoin. The newly launched FF token had governance functions, hence the early selling by airdrop recipients. 

Falcon Finance FF token erases up to 76%

At the end of its first trading day, FF fell to $0.17. The token briefly traded at $0.75, immediately leading to rapid selling. 

The token started its trading trajectory based on the initial hype from the support of Trump’s WLFI project. However, this was not enough to inspire FF holders, leading to immediate selling pressure. 

Even on decentralized exchanges, FF saw top whales realize as much profits as possible, draining the liquidity in some of the pools to just $8K. 

FF was trading with the participation of market makers, which could not prevent the price slide. One of the reasons for the allocation was the uneven launch of claim pages. FF allocations were also much bigger for participants in the Kaito ecosystem. Other airdrop claims also did not work or delayed the sending of tokens. 

This allowed the initial recipients to sell quickly, crashing the price while airdrop claims were still not fully processed. Even Binance Alpha airdrops were delayed, leading to the disappointing price performance. 

Why do traders think FF is a scam? 

FF arrived after several airdrops which achieved the “up only” milestone, especially ASTER. However, the FF airdrop did not encourage holding. Despite the choice of a vesting option, FF was freely distributed to KOL wallets. 

Additionally, fewer than expected tokens were distributed, diverging from the initial calculation of airdrop claims. FF also launched with a relatively high fully diluted value. 

That said, Falcon Finance is here to stay, and its founder Andrei Grachev is attending the Token2049 event in Singapore. Grachev is also the founder of the market maker DWF Labs, which was also among the partners of WLFI. For some, the connection turned into skepticism, as they kept away from the Falcon Finance project.

The project’s token has fallen, but fears of a rug pull are overblown. The post-airdrop trajectory is similar to that of Pump.fun, which was also initially sold by early whales. 

FF will also be the token behind the USDf asset. In September, the supply of USDf expanded rapidly, up to over $2B. For now, USDf is only traded on decentralized markets, but wider acceptance on exchanges may boost Falcon Finance. 

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan