Just a day after Uniswap released its governance token UNI, fake Uniswap giveaways have emerged on the internet attempting to loot unsuspecting investors.

Fake cryptocurrency giveaways rear their ugly heads from time to time again across popular websites such as YouTube. Surprisingly, each time at least a few people fall victim to this classic scam.

Now scammers have started promoting fake UNI token giveaways by impersonating key personalities at Uniswap including its creator Hayden Adams.

UNI token launch

As Cryptopolitan previously reported, Uniswap released its much-awaited governance token on Thursday, September 17. The launch of the token will mark the start of a community-led era on the exchange.

The launch of the UNI coin was accompanied by news that the exchange will airdrop 15 percent of the token’s total supply to users. However, this drop was limited to users that had used it before September 1st.

However, scammers took notice of the news and used it to defraud people eager to get their hands on free UNI tokens.

Fake Uniswap giveaway

One such case appeared a day after the token’s launch when malicious actors created a fake Uniswap Youtube channel that has more than 400,000 subscribers. The account hosted a “live video” displaying 40,000 live viewers with Uniswap’s creator Hayden Adams to promote a fake Uniswap giveaway.

The classic scam offered to double UNI tokens sent to a specific address. The claim was that anyone sending 100 UNI to the address will receive 200 UNI tokens from the scammers.

The channel only hosted two videos both displaying the fake live stream. Currently, YouTube has taken down both videos while the channel still appears to be active.