Fake Ripple community email set up to steal XRP

Fake ripple community emails have been set up to steal XRP. The XRP team had to send out a tweet encouraging people to stay alert.

The tweet said that there was a rise of stolen XRP due to Ripple community email scams. An XRP member received a fake email claiming to be from Ripple, releasing two community programs this month.

The criminals are using the email address ripple@avana.asia. The email detailed that the company was giving out 5 billion worth of XRP.

Another email is also asking investors to part with their XRP. The emails seem to be evolving by asking as well as promising different things.

Allegedly, the incentives were said to be there to help people who had needed to change their plans due to the global pandemic. The email led to people losing their XRP’s because they had to detail their address and give their private key.

Scamming to get XRP is not a new thing

A similar dubious email was sent out in May. In June, there was a giveaway scam that was enabling XRP owners to give away their assets.

The criminals used a homograph domain spoofing to make the mimic Ripple website seem like it had legs to stand on. Over the whole year almost, 8.5 million XRP was hijacked from scammers.

Ripple taking action against copy cats

Around Easter time, Ripple took Youtube to court for dismissing counterfeit videos that copied Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple’s CEO, despite many people complaining.

