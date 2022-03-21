Cryptopolitan is happy to announce the Founder and Growth & Operations officer at Faith Tribe, Wahid Chammas, as the guest speaker for the upcoming Web3 Masterminds live session.

Web3 Masterminds is a live cryptocurrency talk show hosted by Cryptopolitan and sponsored by Forward Protocol, a technology platform that provides cost-effective blockchain toolkits that connect the value-driven economy.

The next Web3 Masterminds session will be live-streamed on Wednesday, 23rd March at 3 PM UTC across all Cryptopolitan and Forward Protocol’s social media channels.

Chammas will be speaking with Forward Protocol founders Mitch Rankin and Karnika Yashwant about the Faith Tribe project and other mind-blowing topics on cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web 3.0.

About Faith Tribe

Faith Tribe is a multi-platform blockchain solution designed to democratize fashion whilst providing creators, artists, and fashion businesses the opportunity to design, customize, mint, and distribute their digital fashion assets.

The mission of Faith Tribe is to develop a global creator ecosystem that fosters an inclusive and open environment for the successful creation, trading, distribution, and monetization of user-generated designs of fashion items. As Web3 fashion expands into the metaverse, Faith Tribe wants to become the go-to platform for individual creators to access tools to launch their designer labels.

About Forward Protocol

Forward Protocol is the “WordPress for Web3.0.” The protocol uses a no-code and easy-to-deploy model to facilitate seamless deployment of blockchain applications spanning NFT, DeFi, Gamification, AI, ML, and Social Tokens. Forward Protocol’s toolkits make it easier for businesses and individuals to leverage Web 3.0 and blockchain technology.

