A Factom liquidation was announced following notice by investors, for a dissolution event earlier this month.

The notice came after the blockchain firm failed to source additional funding. As of now, Factom will go under receivership. This is according to a statement issued by the blockchain company’s leading investor. During a March 31st board meeting, Directors of Factom concluded the need for assignments of assets in the absence of further funding. Fast Forward holds at least 90% of the blockchain company’s shares and could control the receivership process.

Return of the seed fund $700,000 uncertain

Managing Director of FastFoward Ed McDermott expressed disappointment. Claiming they would take swift action to safeguard their position as the lead investor. McDermott also promised to save the situation as much as they could, in light of the dissolution. However, the investment company director noted the possibility of getting any meaningful returns as uncertain.

Meaningful returns, in this case, is the amount raised in series seed funding. An amount estimated to be $700,000. Which presently might also have no value given the dissolution event. Meanwhile, the investors tabled a Simple Agreement for Future Equity at approximately $6 million.

According to the Director of FastFoward, his company will oversee the receivership process in a bid to understand what events resulted to a lack of funding.

Factom liquidation impact on exchanges

The inception of Factom came from the need to establish built-in bitcoin protocols for maintaining an immutable (unalterable) record-keeping blockchain layer. The blockchain system was going to address the problems of cost, speed, and bloat.

Meanwhile, Coincheck established the dissolution wasn’t going to have any impact on the performance of the cryptocurrency. However, they promised to investigate how the turn of events could possibly have an impact on cryptocurrency exchanges. Here is what CoinCheck had to say: