Facebook unveils new feature to allow Meta AI to suggest edits to photos in camera roll

Facebook has unveiled a new feature that allows Meta AI to suggest edits to pictures saved on a user’s camera roll. The company mentioned that the feature will see Meta AI suggest edits to pictures that have not been shared to its platforms. According to Facebook, the feature will be rolled out to all users in the United States and Canada.

The company announced on Friday that if users choose to opt in to receive these sharing suggestions, a prompt is expected to come up for them to click so they can post the pictures to their Facebook Feed and Stories with the AI edits. “This opt-in feature suggests the best photos and videos from your camera roll and creates fun collages and edits, making it simple to share unique content on Facebook and Messenger,” Facebook said.

Facebook unveils new feature to create AI-inspired photo edits

According to reports, the application was first launched as a test in the summer, allowing users to get “creative ideas made for you from your camera roll.” Users were only allowed to allow a permission dialogue box requesting access to “allow cloud processing.” The platform explains that the feature could offer users ideas like collages, recaps, birthday themes, AI restyling, and more. However, for the AI to work, the application would upload images from your devices to its cloud on an ongoing basis.

The new feature allows Meta’s AI to make its suggested edits. The company mentioned that it will not use its users’ media for ad targeting purposes. It also noted that the images will not be used to improve its AI systems, unless the user specifically takes the step of editing the media or sharing the edited photos with friends and other people on its social network. The company highlighted that its users can also choose to disable the feature at any point in time.

Though Meta is not allowed to train its AI on users’ photos, when they agree to Meta’s AI Terms of Service, they permit the company’s AI to analyze their media and facial features. According to the terms, by processing pictures using the AI, Meta can “summarize image contents, modify images, and generate new content based on the image.” The company also uses the date and presence of people and objects in the picture to create its collages and edits.

Meta set to use new feature as an edge in the AI race

According to Facebook, the AI, through its activities in the media of its users, can use it to generate a lot of information about its users, their relationships, and their lives. In addition, giving Meta access to photos that have not been shared on any of Meta’s platforms could give the company an edge in the AI race by providing it with a lot of user data, behavioral insights, and ideas for new AI features. Users can find settings for the features under the Preferences section of Facebook’s Settings.

Under the “Camera roll sharing suggestions” page, users can choose between the two options. The first allows Facebook to suggest photos from their camera roll when they are on the application, while the second is where they can enable or disable the cloud processing features that allow Meta to make AI images using their camera roll photos. Meta has been leveraging its position as a dominant social network to improve its AI technology.

The company previously announced that it would train its image recognition AI on publicly available shared data, including posts and comments on Facebook and Instagram. The company announced at the time that users located in the European Union had until May 27, 2025, to opt out. This development comes after an announcement where the company stated that it would train its AI on images that Ray-Ban Meta users asked it to analyze.

