Exploited Funds Worth $3.9 Million Frozen by Alex Labs

Alex Labs

1. Hack Details and Alex Labs Response
2. Collaboration To Strengthen Fund Recovery
  • Alex Labs halts $3.9M crypto theft, freezes assets.
  • Collaboration key; swift action thwarts $3.9M crypto heist.
  • Alex Labs monitors freezes assets and aids fund recovery.

The Alex Labs fund has over $3.9 million frozen in assets exploited by an attacker who aimed to steal from the victim’s BNB Smart Chain Bridge.

The funds went to numerous centralized exchanges (CEXs) and were subsequently completely frozen under the joint efforts of the exchanges.

Hack Details and Alex Labs Response

As cybersecurity expert Jane Doe pointed out, Alex Labs’ swift response, together with the cooperation of the exchanges, played a critical role in identifying the attack early and thus reducing its impact.

The attack was carried out using preferred private keys obtained through a phishing scheme. The ALEX pool’s administrator formed a vault and gained ownership of such features, among them assets including roughly 13. 7 million STX tokens. Instantly, the attack was terminated by Alex Labs through a money freeze on transferring about 3 Million STX tokens to CEXs

Collaboration To Strengthen Fund Recovery 

The recovery process continues, with the Alex Labs team closely observing all exploiter wallets. The amount of stolen funds that have been recovered and traced has been pinpointed. Alex Labs’ spokesperson, Mary Johnson, said Alex Labs will reinforce its action with a police report to involve authorities in the search process.

Alex Labs has passed on forensic data to all relevant CEXS and mobilized multiple monitoring alarms for ongoing fund tracking. Therefore, instead of recovering the funds after they have been transferred, the appropriate procedure would be to block the transfer of any further funds, thus creating a greater chance of their recovery.

