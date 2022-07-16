logo
Experts sense trouble as Coinbase shuts down US affiliate program

TL;DR Breakdown
  • Coinbase is shutting down its affiliate program in the United States.
  • Experts speculate that the exchange could be headed for a liquidity crisis.
  • COIN has been down over 78% since January 2022.

Again, cryptocurrency users and industry experts are sensing troubles ahead for the leading US exchange Coinbase, following recently leaked information that the company has decided to stop its affiliate program in the United States temporarily. 

It’s no longer news that Coinbase has been facing headwinds with its global operations amid the bear market. However, the recent reports in the past weeks somehow convey that situation could be so serious than imagined. These are worrying times for Coinbase and cryptocurrency users.

Coinbase is shutting down its affiliate program

According to emails leaked to Bussiness Insider, Coinbase intends to temporarily suspend the US affiliate marketing programs starting July 19th. Before this update, some of the promoters claimed that the company slashed the commission bonus by a wide margin – up to 90%, according to one creator. 

“This has not been an easy decision, nor was it made lightly, but, due to crypto market conditions and the outlook for the remainder of 2022, Coinbase is unable to continue supporting incentivized traffic to its platform,” Coinbase. 

Meanwhile, the exchange did mention that the program would be resumed in the coming year (2023) but failed to state the exact date. 

Experts issue red flags

Experts perceive the report as a red flag on Coinbase, with some warning that users to pull out their cryptocurrency from the exchange, saying the exchange could be headed for a liquidity crisis. 

Ben Armstrong (BigBoy Crypto) believes that the chances of Coinbase going bankrupt is very slim but not impossible. Should Coinbase file for bankruptcy, “this would break crypto the crypto space like we have never seen before,” he added. 

A rocky road for Coinbase

The price of Coinbase stock (COIN) is presently down over 78.57% on Nasdaq year-to-date. Last month, the company laid off about 18% or over 1,000 of its employees amid the strain of the bear market.

More recently, Cryptopolitan reported that the exchange’s average trading volume has tanked by over 82% from the peak in November 2021 –  $7 billion to $1.2 billion. Also, the exchange has fallen from the fourth largest by trading volume to the 14th-largest, according to Dan Dolev, an equity research analyst at Mizuho.

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam is an optimistic crypto journalist. Five years from now, he sees himself establishing a unique crypto media outlet that will breach the gap between the crypto world and the general public. He loves to associate with like-minded individuals and collaborate with them on similar projects. He spends much of his time honing his writing and critical thinking skills.

