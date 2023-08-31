Experts say Coinbase is about to suffer because of Bitcoin

TL;DR Breakdown

While the cryptocurrency world rejoices over Bitcoin’s recent win with Grayscale’s court victory against the SEC, skeptics scrutinize the after-effects this could have on Coinbase, America’s premier crypto exchange.

As the financial tides shift, these experts are sounding the alarm, warning of potential challenges that may loom for the leading exchange.

Coinbase’s Potential Hurdle: A Double-Edged Sword?

The court’s decision in favor of Grayscale, allowing it to convert its popular bitcoin trust (GBTC) into an ETF, has undeniably sparked excitement among many.

Bitcoin, the star cryptocurrency, witnessed a 7% rise following the announcement, affirming the market’s anticipation. However, amidst these celebrations, the bigger question emerges: Where does this leave Coinbase?

To the untrained eye, this victory might seem like a boost for the exchange. A potential increase in crypto prices could, after all, translate to heightened activity on Coinbase’s platform. Yet, the financial experts aren’t convinced.

The introduction of a spot bitcoin ETF in the U.S market could revolutionize how investors approach Bitcoin. Instead of directly trading on Coinbase, they might flock towards ETFs, viewing them as the more desirable route to gain exposure to the crypto market.

Such a shift could severely dent Coinbase’s trading volumes. Not to mention, a staggering 40% of Coinbase’s transaction revenue stems from Bitcoin trading alone.

With the possible launch of a Bitcoin ETF, we might see this trading become more mainstream, increasing the competition and possibly pressuring retail take rates.

Moreover, Coinbase’s dependency on bitcoin revenue has seen an upward trend, climbing from 31% in 2Q22 to almost 40% in 2Q23. The numbers don’t lie, and they’re signaling caution.

Coinbase vs. SEC: A Battle Beyond Bitcoin

Though the Grayscale verdict has the potential to reshape Coinbase’s Bitcoin revenue stream, the exchange’s legal entanglements with the SEC extend beyond just Bitcoin.

The ongoing tussle regarding alt-coins and staking also comes into play, raising questions about Coinbase’s footing in the regulatory landscape. The victory for the crypto sector against the SEC might provide some optimism, suggesting the SEC might be more flexible in its approach.

But relying on such a correlation could be premature and even misguided. In fact, it wouldn’t be a stretch to imagine the SEC incorporating Coinbase’s potential role in upcoming ETFs as a point of contention in their arguments.

When considering the potential benefits for Coinbase from its possible involvement in future ETFs, it’s crucial to weigh the portion of the company’s revenue at risk due to ongoing litigation and other potential regulatory actions.

Bottomline while Grayscale’s triumph and Bitcoin’s ensuing rise should be recognized, it’s crucial to dissect the ripple effects of these events. Coinbase, despite its stature, isn’t immune to the winds of change in the crypto realm.

As the market evolves, it’s essential for stakeholders to remain vigilant, adapt, and most importantly, brace for impact. If the experts’ predictions hold true, Coinbase might have to navigate choppy waters in the near future. But then again, in the volatile world of cryptocurrencies, what’s new?

