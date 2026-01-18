Everyone to get their own AI friend in five years, Microsoft executive says.

A senior figure at Microsoft believes that artificial intelligence will soon become a part of everyday life for most people, stating that within five years, everyone will have their own digital companion.

Mustafa Suleyman, who heads Microsoft’s artificial intelligence division and previously founded his own tech companies, shared his thoughts in comments posted on X. He thinks these digital companions will be able to understand users better than current technology allows.

Understanding users on a deeper level

“In five years’ time, everybody will have their own AI companion who knows them so intimately and so personally that they will come to live life alongside you,” Suleyman said.

The executive explained these companions will observe what users observe, listen to what they listen to, and understand their circumstances, preferences, and what motivates them. He described the experience as having a friend or assistant constantly available to help navigate major challenges in life.

People online had mixed reactions to his statement. Some expressed enthusiasm about what’s coming, while others were not convinced. Kirk Patrick Miller commented that he would prefer unrestricted technology that can speak freely rather than limited versions. David Shapiro suggested that a five-year timeline means development is moving too slowly. Someone else thought it would happen faster than Suleyman predicted. Sarbjeet Johal pointed out the practical side, such devices would likely need charging every day and cost thousands for regular updates.

From Inflection AI to Microsoft

Suleyman’s previous work provides insight into why he is interested in this type of technology. Before joining Microsoft, he co-founded Inflection AI alongside Reid Hoffman and Karen Simonyan.

That company developed Pi, a chatbot designed for emotional support and conversation instead of just getting jobs done. The program emphasized empathy and understanding. About one million people used Pi daily before Suleyman and his colleagues moved to Microsoft in 2024.

Now at Microsoft, Suleyman continues to push for what he describes as humanist superintelligence. His approach centers on ensuring powerful technology remains aligned with human values and serves people’s interests. He stresses containment and setting clear limits so advanced systems help rather than hurt humanity.

Technology has already invaded many sectors of society, such as offices, factories, and physical labor machines. However, Suleyman thinks that it will eventually migrate into more personal areas, becoming something people deal with on a daily basis.

The question remains whether his five-year prognosis is true, or if technology arrives sooner than expected.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.