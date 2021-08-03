TL;DR Breakdown:

Everton FC will soon launch a fan token “$EFC” on the Socios.com platform

The holders of the token can participate in the club’s interactive polls throughout the season.

Popular English football club, Everton FC, has reportedly teamed with Chiliz, a blockchain platform for sports and entertainment, to launch a fan token “$EFC” on Socios.com. The development today is a step in the right direction for Everton FC to strengthen engagement with global supporters.

This makes Everton the third English Premier League team to launch a digital currency with the Socios.com platform, according to the CEO, Alexandre Dreyfus.

Everton FC is launching the $EFC fan token

The holders of $EFC tokens will have the opportunity to be a part of the team’s decisions by taking interactive polls throughout the season. Everton FC supporters will not only be able to watch matches live but also gain access to the club’s content and put their skills to the test against other supporters in quizzes, finals, and themed games.

All the Official, Season Ticket, and Hospitality members of Everton FC will be provided with a free $EFC token for a limited time, as the token launches on the Socios.com platform soon.

The partnership with Socios.com “will help bring our global fanbase even closer to the club they love,” the Commercial Director at Everton FC, Alan McTavish, said. “We will launch $EFC Fan Tokens that will provide supporters around the world with an opportunity to engage with the Club in a new and exciting way, including taking part in polls on Club initiatives.”

The fan token ecosystem gains traction

The fan token ecosystem has gained massive traction over the past few months, as several professional teams are realizing digital currency as a medium to reward and boost engagement with supporters.

Over 24 organizations have joined the Socios.com fan token ecosystem, including Manchester City, Atlético Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and national teams such as Portugal. Earlier in June, Wolverhampton Wanderers partnered with Bitci Technology to release their own native token.