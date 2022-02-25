Dubai, UAE, 25th February, 2022, Chainwire

Iconic Dubai tourism destination chosen for the Earth-based Phase 1 of Everdome’s metaverse journey.

Everdome, the most hyper-realistic metaverse, has announced the mission launch site will be in the stunning mountainous region of Hatta in Dubai, UAE. Newly released footage gives users a taste for what’s to come, exploring the spawn and launch rooms with expansive views of the launch site brought to life by the Unreal Engine 5-powered game.

Set to launch in three phases throughout 2022, Everdome will take users on a journey from planet Earth to Mars. Phase 1 includes the pre-launch phase, set in Hatta, during which users can explore the launch room and learn more about space exploration and the journey to come. Phases 2 and 3 continue the Everdome journey, from mission launch and life aboard the vessel, through to landing and settling on Mars.

Choosing Dubai, one of the world’s most iconic tourist destinations, as the launch site is part of Everdome’s ambition to drive mass metaverse adoption by creating a game that is accessible and understandable.

Rob Gryn, CEO and Founder of Everdome and Metahero, said: “Our goal is to introduce the metaverse to the public in a way that it can be understood by everyone. We’re making considered decisions to open the metaverse gateway as wide as possible, removing as many accessibility limitations as we can. One way we’re doing this is by setting the launch phase in Dubai’s Hatta region. As a global landmark for tourism, innovation, and space exploration, Dubai was a natural choice for Everdome’s Phase 1.”

In addition to creating a super-immersive – and free to play – world for users, Everdome is creating highly effective yet accessible avenues for metaverse advertising. Phase 1 provides a solid introductory platform for brands and companies looking to expand their consumer engagement into the metaverse realm, via the Everdome launch room.

“Advertising in the metaverse provides the opportunity for an even deeper level of connection with current and potential consumers,” added Gryn. “This is the next frontier of customer engagement, and there’s no time like the present to start branching out into the metaverse.”

Built on Unreal Engine 5, Everdome will deliver a slick real-world-extended experience – pulling on the talents and vision of renowned concept artists, game creators, 3D designers, Hollywood VFX specialists, urban planning professionals, a development team that has been delivering graphics and effects for more than a decade, and a marketing team that has already found bounds of success in numerous industries.

About Everdome

Everdome aims to create the most hyper-realistic metaverse that will bring brands and people together – all with the intent of building the most realistic web3 experience. Through the creation and facilitation of NFTs, land sales, marketplaces, and the highest quality avatars on the market, Everdome will define life in the virtual world, providing a place for brands and individuals to interact in the highest possible quality. To learn more about Everdome, visit everdome.io.

