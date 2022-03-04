Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 4th March, 2022, Chainwire

DOME and HERO, the native tokens of Everdome and Metahero projects, are officially launched on Bybit and have just begun trading on the exchange platform.

Today as a well-established metaverse ecosystem, both Everdome and Metahero projects have been gaining interest around the world, with two major listing announcements in less than 2 days.

Bybit, established in 2018, is an innovative, fast-growing cryptocurrency derivatives exchange with top-notch security and a no-down-time commitment. Available to clients around the world, Bybit has over 2 million users trading traditional futures contracts and perpetual contracts with no expiration.

Commenting on the announcement, Rob Gryn, CEO and Founder of Everdome & Metahero said: “We are delighted to have such a gain list of exchange platforms, supporting our mission towards mass adoption and we welcome Bybit on board”. He added: “This is the first time we have ever co-listed both of our projects. The synergies between Metahero and Everdome are definitely being seen. In this unprecedented move, along with tomorrows Gate listing, both projects are sure to catch further global attention.”

As part of the ecosystem involving Metahero, and WDW, Everdome will act as the destination for Metahero/WDW’s ultra-HD avatars and real-world scanned objects. Everdome will provide a destination for Metahero’s remarkable tech to live, interact and flourish. Taking Metahero from the gateway into the metaverse, together with Everdome, to a fully ubiquitous web3 experience – to the point where, when you take off your VR headset you won’t be able to tell what’s real and what’s not.

About Everdome

Everdome aims to create the most hyper-realistic metaverse that will bring brands and people together – all with the intent of building the most realistic web3 experience. Through the creation and facilitation of NFTs, land sales, marketplaces, and the highest quality avatars on the market, Everdome will define life in the virtual world, providing a place for brands and individuals to interact in the highest possible quality.

