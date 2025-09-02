FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
ECBEUR

European markets plunge as Eurozone inflation surges to 2.1%

2 mins read
797101
European markets plunge as Eurozone inflation surges to 2.1%.

Contents

1. Markets in Europe lose ground as inflation rattles traders
2. Stocks across banking, healthcare, and private equity react to the chaos
Share link:

In this post:

  • Eurozone inflation rose to 2.1% in August, slightly above the ECB’s 2% target.

  • European markets dropped, with the Stoxx 600 falling 0.6% and the pound down 0.9%.

  • Gediminas Simkus hinted at a possible ECB rate cut in December if conditions worsen.

European markets slipped hard on Tuesday after new numbers from Eurostat showed inflation across the euro zone climbed to 2.1% in August, putting pressure on investors already watching rate cuts and slowing growth.

That’s above the European Central Bank’s 2% target, and the miss didn’t go unnoticed. According to data from CNBC, the day began with the British pound down 0.9% against the dollar by 9:38 a.m. in London. 

Concerns over the U.K.’s public finances pushed the Sterling into the red early, dragging risk sentiment down with it. Traders were already nervous over tariff headlines and shaky global markets.

Markets in Europe lose ground as inflation rattles traders

Indexes across Europe opened weaker and stayed red most of the day. The FTSE 100 fell 0.4%. Germany’s DAX slid 0.88%. The FTSE MIB in Italy dropped 0.46%. France’s CAC 40 barely moved, trading flat. And the broader Stoxx Europe 600 index shed 0.6%.

The inflation readout caught many off guard. Most economists polled by Reuters had expected the number to stay unchanged at 2%. But the jump, though small, pushed the euro zone slightly out of the ECB’s comfort range.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile items like food and energy, stayed flat at 2.3%. The services sector, which had been pushing inflation higher earlier in the year, dipped slightly from 3.2% in July to 3.1% in August. That wasn’t enough to calm fears.

See also  China’s big banks hit by soaring loan defaults

The mood turned more cautious after comments from Gediminas Simkus, a Governing Council member of the European Central Bank. Speaking to Econostream Media, Simkus said, “I would not be surprised if Santa Claus comes with scissors.” He hinted that a rate cut could land in December, adding that a cut might even be discussed in October if the data worsens.

Simkus then added that:- “It’s more true than not that another reduction is coming.” He also warned that there are “many forces now at work that point to lower future inflation,” but risks to both inflation and the broader economy are “still tilted to the downside.”

Stocks across banking, healthcare, and private equity react to the chaos

Corporate names didn’t escape the selloff. The biggest gainer on the Stoxx 600 was Partners Group, a Swiss private markets investment firm. The stock jumped after it reported 578 million Swiss francs ($720 million) in first-half profit, beating the 570 million expected by analysts. The company said the bump came from higher performance fees.

On the flip side, Fresenius Medical Care took a heavy hit. The German healthcare company dropped 5.5% after UBS analysts downgraded the stock to ‘Sell.’ That sent it straight to the bottom of the Stoxx 600 leaderboard, erasing previous gains.

See also  S&P 500 surges above 6,500 for first time ever

The banking sector had its own drama. In Italy, Monte dei Paschi, backed by the state, increased its takeover bid for Mediobanca. The revised offer added a cash component of €0.90 per share ($1.05), on top of the original deal that offered 2.533 Monte shares for each Mediobanca share.

That new mix gave the offer an 11.4% premium based on Mediobanca’s closing price on January 23. But Mediobanca has been pushing back against the deal since the start of the year and has refused to accept the all-stock proposal. The updated offer remains on the table until September 8.

Get up to $30,050 in trading rewards when you join Bybit today

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...

Sign up and stay on the top

Stay informed with Cryptopolitan’s newsletters — delivered straight to your inbox.

subscribe

Your gateway to web3.

top section
Learn
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

Copyright 2025 Cryptopolitan

SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan