European officials are intensifying their efforts to secure a leading position in the global AI race. In recent weeks, Europe’s tech giants, including SAP SE and ASML Holding NV, have invested billions in homegrown AI ventures and EU-oriented tools.

National leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, have also made big promises to fund huge data hubs, framing them as crucial infrastructure for both security and the economy.

Not to mention, in conversations with more than two dozen European officials and tech leaders, many expressed concern that failing to scale up local AI investment could lead to talent being drawn abroad, ceding the next tech revolution to the US once again.

There are still concerns that Europe’s AI industry is reliant on US technology

The leaders are sounding alarms that the region’s dependence on a few powerful American firms could prove risky if Trump’s trade conflicts flare up again. In EU circles, talk of a “kill switch” has already grown, a shorthand for fears that Trump could order US firms to disable services in Europe to gain political advantage.

However, despite its ambition, Europe has yet to demonstrate that it can muster the talent, technology, or capital necessary to compete with the AI superpowers in Washington and Beijing. The region may hold promise in AI-powered software, cloud infrastructure, and military systems. Still, few are convinced it can keep up in the capital-intensive race to produce top-tier chips and large language models.

Nonetheless, the European Commission has introduced two new initiatives aimed at helping the region capitalize on the benefits of artificial intelligence and remain globally competitive. One plan, the Apply AI Strategy, focuses on speeding up AI integration in key sectors and government services. The second, the AI in Science Strategy, seeks to make Europe a hub for AI-based research.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen commented, “I want the future of AI to be made in Europe. Because when AI is used, we can find smarter, faster, and more affordable solutions.”

Additionally, during a high-profile September meeting with Huang and fellow US tech luminaries, Starmer unveiled over £31 billion ($41 billion) in AI investment commitments. However, their meeting did stir backlash over Britain’s growing reliance on American companies. Alexandra Geese, a German lawmaker in the European Parliament, who has long urged Europe to wean itself off American technology, even remarked, “At this moment, Europe is so dependent that we don’t have much bargaining power. You become a colony.”

Meanwhile, Macron has been promoting Crespo’s Pigment as a key component of Europe’s tech future, highlighting its expanding customer base in France and the UK. Still, its competitiveness depends on American-made AI from OpenAI—technology that Microsoft largely funds.

Europe maintains that it’s embracing the concept of “sovereign AI”, though it’s clear that there are a few contradictions, including how SAP’s “sovereign” program, billed as “made in Germany, for Germany,” still depends on OpenAI’s technology.

Nevertheless, determined to prove Europe can compete, local players are ramping up fast. For instance, Amsterdam-based Nebius clinched a contract with Microsoft worth up to $19 billion. Black Forest Labs of Germany also partnered with xAI and Meta on image-generation AI. Mistral, backed by ASML and others, reached an €11.7 billion valuation, confirming its status as Europe’s AI flagship.

UK university spinouts are not pulling in enough investments

However, a report warns that university spinouts in critical UK industries, from AI and quantum to life sciences, are struggling to attract enough local investment and are increasingly seeking growth opportunities in the US.

Over the past five years, just three companies emerging from UK universities have managed to raise at least £500 million ($667 million), according to Parkwalk Advisors and Beauhurst.

Around 1,000 spinouts attracted as much as £5 million ($6.6 million) in funding during the period, suggesting strong early-stage investment activity. Yet few managed to raise above £20 million ($26.5 million), according to a report.

