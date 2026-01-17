Huawei, ZTE on the chopping block as Europe moves to drop Chinese tech

Europe plans to achieve technological self-reliance by phasing out “high-risk” Chinese suppliers and also by reducing its dependence on U.S. technology through the development of local alternatives.

The European Union is preparing to make it mandatory for products from Chinese technology companies to be permanently removed from the continent’s most sensitive infrastructure.

However, that push could run into some turbulence as countries like Germany have set firm removal dates for 2026 and 2029, while others like Spain continue to sign multi-million euro contracts with Chinese firms for sensitive police hardware.

Is Chinese tech banned in the EU?

The European Commission is set to propose a new Cybersecurity Act that aims to force all EU member states to replace equipment from “high-risk” vendors, like Huawei and ZTE.

This is due to Brussels’ goal of reducing its dependence on both Chinese suppliers and major U.S. tech companies. However, many member states, such as Spain, continue to deepen ties with these “high-risk” suppliers.

It was revealed that Spain’s Ministry of the Interior signed a €12.3 million contract with Huawei in July 2025. The contract involves using Huawei’s OceanStor servers to store judicially authorized wiretaps used by Spanish intelligence and law enforcement.

The United States officials have since warned that sharing intelligence with Spain could become a risk if sensitive police data is stored on Chinese-made hardware.

In April 2024, the EU attempted to reduce Chinese participation in its industries and conducted raids on the Chinese company, Nuctech’s offices in Poland and the Netherlands.

In December 2025, the Commission opened an investigation into the company under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation, trying to determine whether or not Nuctech used state subsidies to underbid European rivals.

The EU is also investigating some Chinese wind turbine manufacturers, such as Ming Yang, to check if unfair subsidies are helping them dominate the renewable energy market.

Are the EU’s member states in support of a ban?

Germany has been the most reluctant major member state to ban Chinese equipment. This hesitation was due to the Chinese government warning for years that a ban on Huawei would lead to “consequences” for German businesses. The Chinese ambassador to Berlin previously suggested that Beijing could declare German cars “unsafe” in retaliation.

However, in July 2024, Berlin finally reached an agreement with German operators under which they must strip all Huawei and ZTE parts from their “core” networks by the end of 2026. They will have until 2029 to remove them from “access” networks, such as cell towers.

German regulator BNetzA released a new consultation paper early this year proposing reclassifying the entire Radio Access Network (RAN) as “critical.” This means that even the physical nuts and bolts of the towers may soon face the same strict bans as the software systems.

If the EU wants to avoid relying solely on U.S. tech, it is left with only two major local options, which are Sweden’s Ericsson and Finland’s Nokia.

Beijing has consistently called Europe’s measures a violation of market principles and warned that removing their “quality and secure” equipment will only result in heavy financial losses for European citizens.

