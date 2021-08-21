TL;DR Breakdown

• Eurex will partner with Deutsche Borse Group to launch its BTC ETN futures.

• Deutsche Borse Group will become the first ETN exchange company in Frankfurt.

Deutsche Borse Group, dedicated to exchanging shares in Frankfurt for almost three decades, has announced that it would allow cryptocurrency trade after a partnership with Eurex. According to local media, this would be one of the first offers related to Bitcoin in the regulated markets.

This new derivatives contract will be launched on September 12, so there are only a few days left for cryptocurrency enthusiasts to anticipate this launch. The BTC Futures deal focuses on the Bitcoin ETP, which is available on the German stock exchange. The ETF / ETN has among its partners the German trading platform Xetra, which signed a contract since June 2020.

BTC Futures arrives in Germany with Eurex and DBG company

According to unofficial announcements, the BTC ETN is equal to 1/1000 of a BTC from its launch. This will be traded on the exchange and is backed while being exchanged for Bitcoin.

All futures contracts can be traded in Euros, and the client will receive a physical Bitcoin ETN. With this working method, users can track the token’s value in a regulated and transparent ecosystem. This will allow investors to track how Bitcoin prices change on a regulated platform.

All essential Bitcoin ETN futures will be traded, hedged, and settled on the Deutsche Borse platform. The announcement also trusts that these future BTCs ETN will be paid centrally like other derivatives. The settlement platform’s standard procedures for compensation and risk management will come into operation with the launch. With this work, equivalent risks would be less while operating costs to be covered by customers are reduced.

Eurex executive board believes in the crypto market

One of the most predominant members of the Eurex Executive Board, Randolf Roth, believes that the demand for Bitcoin adoption has increased in 2021. The businessman admits that several investors seek to take refuge in cryptocurrencies to take advantage of their passive earnings or the fiat money devaluation.

These new BTC Futures contracts with ETNs allow merchants to trade and pay with Bitcoin within an indemnification system. All these models of crypto investments will be covered by Eurex, guaranteeing security.

The company Deutsche Börse Group has increased its demand by being a major ETN promoter with Bitcoin. From Eurex and Xetra, individuals are urged to buy ETNs of BTC, Bitcoin Cash, Ether, and LTC.