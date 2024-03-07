Loading...

EU Launches Investigation into Epic Games’ Apple Account Ban

2 mins read
EU

Contents
1. Epic Games claims violation of digital markets act
2. Exchange of emails reveals the tension between Epic and Apple
3. EU commission steps in
TL;DR

  • EU launches probe into Epic Games’ Apple ban, citing potential violations of Digital Markets Act.
  • Tension revealed in emails between Epic and Apple executives amid account ban controversy.
  • Investigation could impact digital marketplace dynamics in the European Union.

The European Union has initiated an investigation into the recent ban of Epic Games’ Apple developer account, following claims by Epic Games that the move violated the Digital Markets Act (DMA). This development comes after Epic Games announced on Wednesday that Apple had banned its account, which had been approved less than a month ago. 

Epic Games claims violation of digital markets act

Epic Games, in a blog post, labeled Apple’s decision as “a serious violation of the DMA” and alleged that it demonstrated Apple’s reluctance to foster genuine competition on iOS devices. The banned account was intended for the distribution of the Epic Games Store and Fortnite in Europe. 

Exchange of emails reveals the tension between Epic and Apple

Epic Games also disclosed a series of emails exchanged between CEO Tim Sweeney, Epic Games Store head Steve Allison, and Apple executive Phil Schiller. In the correspondence, Schiller expressed concerns about Epic’s compliance with agreements, citing instances of alleged breaches in the past. Notably, Apple pointed to Epic’s decision to circumvent App Store fees in 2020.

According to Apple, the termination of Epic Games’ account was a response to their “past and ongoing behavior,” following a court ruling affirming Apple’s authority to terminate any Epic-related accounts.

EU commission steps in

A spokesperson for the European Commission confirmed to Reuters that an investigation has been launched into the situation. The Commission has requested further explanations from Apple under the Digital Markets Act and will assess whether the ban raises doubts about Apple’s compliance with the Digital Services Act (DSA) and the Platform to Business Regulation (P2B).

The European Union’s intervention adds a new dimension to the ongoing dispute between Epic Games and Apple, which began with Epic’s decision to circumvent App Store fees in 2020, leading to the removal of Fortnite from the App Store and subsequent legal battles.

As the investigation unfolds, the outcome could have significant implications not only for Epic Games and Apple but also for the broader digital marketplace within the European Union.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Joel Oluwatobi

Joel is a Blockchain enthusiast who has been active in the blockchain sector since 2016. He enjoys talking about blockchain and its implications for the future of humanity. Joel is a firm believer that decentralization offers the gaming industry and players lots of unique benefits.

