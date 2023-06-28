EU’s plan to dominate global markets with digital euro

TL;DR Breakdown

The European Union’s (EU) strategic plan to revolutionize the world economy through the introduction of a digital euro is gathering steam.

This move, fueled by the European Commission’s recent legislative proposal, is slated to reshape the global financial landscape, with the digital euro set to become the bloc’s universal payment medium.

Digital euro: An economic game-changer

With a vision to modernize its currency for the digital age, the EU’s central banking authority is progressing towards transforming the bloc’s economy into a digital powerhouse.

The proposed legislation not only outlines the framework for the possible introduction of the digital euro but also emphasizes the coin’s legal tender status, ensuring its widespread acceptance across the euro area.

The novel initiative is designed to make the digital euro as accessible as possible to EU citizens. The proposition ensures the provision of digital euro on request through banking institutions, ensuring no one is left behind in this digital revolution.

Simultaneously, the proposed scheme presents an opportunity for private intermediaries to distribute the digital euro, parallel to other digital payment mediums.

The commission’s plan also safeguards merchants by capping excessive fee impositions, thereby promoting economic inclusivity.

Strengthening user security and privacy

Taking a step further, the EU aims to strike a balance between user privacy and the reduction of financial threats.

The proposed legislation prioritizes robust data protection measures, ensuring offline payments with the digital euro provide cash-like privacy levels, while actively minimizing risks of money laundering and terrorist financing.

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), remarked on the digital euro project’s significance in symbolizing the European integration and the trust its citizens place in their currency.

As the investigation phase of the project concludes in October 2023, the ECB Governing Council is slated to consider its advancement into the next phase.

This subsequent phase involves the further development and testing of technical solutions and business arrangements for the digital euro. However, the Governing Council’s final decision on issuing the digital euro will only be made once the legislative act is adopted.

Ensuring the continuity of cash

While moving forward into the digital age, the ECB is equally committed to safeguarding the critical role cash continues to play in the payments system.

The legislative proposal aims to ensure the continued widespread acceptance of cash in physical transactions, corresponding with its legal tender status.

In the spirit of providing flexibility and accessibility to its citizens, the proposed law guarantees legal backing to the acceptance of, and access to, euro banknotes and coins.

It ensures individuals and businesses can efficiently withdraw and deposit their money, so those who wish to stick to cash transactions have the freedom to do so.

In the final stages of these regulatory amendments, the European Commission has recommended consultation with the ECB by the European Parliament and the EU Council.

Ready to provide technical input, the ECB stands to contribute to these deliberations, setting the stage for a dynamic shift towards a robust, user-friendly, and inclusive digital economy with the digital euro at its core.

