ETHSOL

1.6M Ethereum tokens set for restake after Kiln validator exit

2 mins read
804495
1. Kiln winds down due to security precautions
2. Ethereum pulls back
In this post:

  • Kiln is shutting down its 1.6M ETH validator pool after a security scare tied to its API.
  • Ethereum’s exit queue jumped by 700K ETH, but most will be restaked with new keys.
  • Exits may take up to 42 days, with validators still earning rewards in line.

Ethereum’s validator exit line is about to get crowded as Kiln is shutting down all of its validators. It is the staking provider that runs one of the largest pools on the network with roughly 1.6 million ETH staked. This comes after identifying a potential security compromise in its setup.

Recently, SwissBorg disclosed that hackers exploited a vulnerability in Kiln’s API. The attackers managed to drain roughly 193,000 Solana tokens (worth $41 million) from the Earn program. While the incident did not involve Ethereum directly but Kiln said it is taking precautionary steps to safeguard client assets across all networks.

Kiln winds down due to security precautions

Ethereum educator Anthony Sassano, in a post, reported that the validator exit queue jumped by 700,000 ETH amid the announcement. It is expected that this ETH will be restaked using new validator keys and not sold into the market.

Kiln’s co-founder and CEO stated that “Our priority is, and will always be, the safety of client assets and the resilience of our platform.”

He added that exiting validators is the responsible step to protect stakers. However, the exit process began on Friday, and it might take between 10 and 42 days, depending on the validator.

The next phase of withdrawals, settled by the Ethereum protocol, would take up to nine days thereafter. In the meantime, the validators continue earning rewards while in the exit queue, facing heavy traffic. Kiln says it’ll be restaked with fresh validator keys once the system is hardened. A full post-mortem will be released once the review is complete.

Ethereum pulls back

Ethereum, riding on the bullish waves, saw a correction lately, which eventually halted the market’s upward momentum. ETH price has still been running up by 45% over the past 60 days despite recording a marginal drop over the last 7 days. Ether is trading at an average price of $4,325 at press time.

Cryptopolitan reported that the biggest altcoin went on to hit its fresh ATH of almost $5,000 on August 25.

For now, no funds have been reported lost on Ethereum. The Solana exploit tied to SwissBorg remains the only confirmed theft. The attack highlights that API-level vulnerabilities in staking infrastructure can cascade across multiple networks.

Solana price remained stable during and after the event. SOL is trading at an average price of $220.18 at press time.

