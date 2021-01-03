TL;DR Breakdown

Ethereum price has risen to $912

Other altcoins have also seen an increase in their worth

Bitcoin is not the only crypto asset that has made a great start to the year, the second largest crypto asset has also made one of the best starts to the year as Ethereum price has climbed over $900.

While this is still some way off the all-time high of $1,432, which was set in January 2018, Ethereum price, like that of Bitcoin, has however showed some bull run in recent times.

According to available statistics, ETH value has risen by 20% in the last day alone while the growth stands at 43% in the last one week. And with its current price standing at $912, its market capitalization is around a sixth of that of Bitcoin. This means that EThereum market cap currently stands at $104 billion.

Ethereum price rise mirrors that of other altcoin

We reported how the rise of Dogecoin has always been a precursor to the rise of other altcoin values.

As of today, altcoins like Litecoin, Maker and Vechain have recorded a growth of at least 15% each, with Vechain having a growth of up to 26% alone.

Tether has also seen a rise in price. Upon being pegged to the US dollar, its value stands at $1.02 now. XRP, however, is the only altcoin that appears not to be enjoying a bullish run this season. The price of the asset dropped by 1.14% in the last 24 hours while its value has dropped by over 20% in the past week.

XRP is currently battling an impending litigation against its parent company,Ripple, by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC alleges that XRP is a security while the crypto firm denies any wrongdoing.

Privacy coins, Monero, Zcash, and Dash have also seen their values drop this week. This is due to the announcement by Bittrex that it was going to stop trading the crypto asset on their platform.