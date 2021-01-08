TL;DR Breakdown

Ethereum price prediction expects to break $1,300 today

Strong price correction established support level at $1,111

Volatility sky-high as price discovery continues

ETH price continues to follow BTC price closely

The range of the day expected to be $1100 – $1,380

Ethereum followed our predictions perfectly over the last few days and continues to soar as BTC price bursts through the $40,000 barrier. Price discovery has never been so exciting for hodlers and traders.

ETH price continues to journey into All-Time-High (ATH) territory as the January 2018 level of $1,440 inches ever-closer with the bullish momentum of 2021.

At the time of writing, ETH price is currently $1,255 – up over two percent on the opening price of the day.

