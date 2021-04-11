TL;DR Breakdown

ETH peaks below $2,200.

Support at $2,090 prevented further downside.

ETH trades around $2,140.

Today’s Ethereum price prediction is bullish as the market rejected further downside late yesterday and continue trading around the previous resistance at $2,140. Therefore, we expect Ethereum to move higher next week, with the next price target at $2,500.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market has remained neutral over the previous 24 hours as most of the cryptocurrencies consolidated. Binance Coin (BNB), Ripple (XRP), Stellar (XLM), and Link (XLM) performed the best with gains of 6-11 percent.

Ethereum price prediction: Ethereum retests $2,090 support, prepares to push higher

ETH/USD opened at $2,133 today after peaking at the $2,200 mark yesterday. Overnight, ETH/USD spiked lower and retested $2,090 previous resistance as support. Today, the market consolidated around the $2,140 previous resistance as it prepares to move higher next week.

Ethereum price movement in the last 24 hours

The ETH/USD price moved in a range of $2,088 – $2,160, indicating a moderate amount of volatility. Trading volume has decreased by 11.36 percent, totaling $20.8 billion. The total market cap stands at $248 billion, ranking the cryptocurrency in 2nd place overall, with a market dominance of 12.09 percent.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart – ETH continues consolidating around $2,140 previous resistance

On the 4-hour chart, we saw a sharp rejection overnight, as Ethereum price action posted a bullish pin bar candlestick, indicating that we should see further upside over the next 24 hours.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Ethereum saw retracement and reversal back to the upside this week. After establishing a major swing low around the $1,550 level on the 24th of Match, ETH/USD started rallying and finally broke the previous significant swing high around $1,940 on the 1st of April.

Last week ETH continued to push higher until a new all-time high at $2,140 resistance was reached. From there, a slight retracement was seen before ETH/USD made another push higher, which was met with rejection. During the middle of this week, the Ethereum price action made a sharp spike lower and set a lower low until support was found around the $1,940 mark.

Over the following days, ETH/USD rallied higher until a new higher high was made yesterday, just below the $2,200 mark. Overnight, a sharp spike lower was seen as the market retested previous resistance as a support at $1,940. Ethereum found additional support by the 50 period moving average red line, which has already acted as strong support on Friday.

From there, the Ethereum price started to consolidate around $2,140 previous resistance. Therefore, we can expect Ethereum to push higher early next week, with the next target to the upside set at the $2,500 psychologically important round number price mark.

Alternatively, if ETH drops below $2,090 again, we can expect the $2,040 support to hold the price. This would mean a much deeper retracement made from the past several-day rally and a much better entry opportunity in terms of risk/reward.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Conclusion

Ethereum price prediction for the next 24 hours is bullish as a further downside was rejected overnight around the $2,090 mark. Today, ETH/USD has traded around the previous resistance of $2,140, meaning that we should see another push higher early next week.

