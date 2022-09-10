logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Ethereum price analysis: ETH continues steady consolidation around $1,720, retrace incoming?

Ethereum Price analysis 2022 09 10
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Ethereum price analysis is bearish today.
  • ETH/USD peaked around $1,740.
  • Steady consolidation seen since yesterday.

Ethereum price analysis is bearish today as we have seen a new higher high set around $1,740, with consolidation following ever since. ETH/USD buyers are likely exhausted, and reversal is due over the next days.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH continues steady consolidation around $1,720, retrace incoming? 1
Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has traded within steady consolidation over the last 24 hours. The leader, Bitcoin, gained 0.15 percent, while Ethereum lost 0.61 percent. Meanwhile, the rest of the market has traded with similar results.

Ethereum price movement in the last 24 hours: Ethereum fails to reverse

ETH/USD traded in a range of $1,699.34 to $1,739.43, indicating mild volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has declined by 32.82 percent, totaling $13.45 billion, while the total market cap trades around $210.33 billion, resulting in market dominance of 20.12 percent.

ITB Widget Example


ETH/USD 4-hour chart: ETH now ready to retrace?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see further failure to move higher, indicating that selling pressure will soon return.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH consolidation continues around $1,720, retrace incoming?
ETH/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Ethereum price action has continued to set a series of higher highs over the past weeks as recovery back to $1,720 major resistance continued. After the previous local high was set at $1,675, ETH/USD quickly reversed, spiking past previous lows.

New support was found at $1,500 on Wednesday, indicating that further recovery will not follow. The following retest of the upside reached as high as the $1,650 mark, indicating a strong lower local high set.

However, reversal did not follow as another spike higher followed yesterday. This time, Ethereum price rallied as high as the $1,720 resistance, indicating that bulls are still in control over the several-week trend, which should lead towards further upside next week.

Ethereum price analysis: Conclusion 

Ethereum price analysis is bearish as we have seen failure to move above $1,750 over the last 24 hours after a strong rally earlier in the week. Therefore, ETH/USD is ready to retrace and attempt to set another higher low next week.  

While waiting for Ethereum to move further, see our articles on how to buy Litecoin, Filecoin, and Polkadot.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Lapin

Lapin

Lapin is an experienced freelance Crypto and Financial market writer and analyst. He has been trading for several years and holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance.

Related News

Hot Stories

Ethereum price analysis: ETH continues steady consolidation around $1,720, retrace incoming?
10 September, 2022
2 mins read
Tezos price analysis: XTZ spikes to $1.66 after a strong bullish trend
10 September, 2022
2 mins read
Can China eliminate copyright infringement in its NFT sector?
10 September, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Elrond, and Quant Daily Price Analyses – 10 September Morning Price Prediction
10 September, 2022
2 mins read
A Layer 1 blockchain by a Russian bank?
10 September, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Europe crisis and how it is impacting crypto markets
10 September, 2022
2 mins read
Here's how Crypto markets are cashing on Queen Elizabeth`s demise
09 September, 2022
2 mins read
Best Twitter thread of the day - September 9th 
09 September, 2022
2 mins read
Top crypto tweets of the day - September 9th 
09 September, 2022
2 mins read
3air: The technology that allows for 1GBPS internet speeds in underserved countries
09 September, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us