logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Ethereum price analysis: ETH fails to reverse at $1,550, swift move higher incoming?

Ethereum Price analysis 2022 09 04
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Ethereum price analysis is bullish today.
  • ETH/USD continued to consolidate.
  • Support at $1,550 is still strong.

Ethereum price analysis is bullish today as we have seen consolidation over the last 24 hours after a strong decline earlier in the week. Therefore, ETH/USD is ready to rally and retest previous highs over the last 24 hours.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH fails to reverse at $1,550, swift move higher incoming? 1
Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has traded with mixed momentum over the last 24 hours. The leader, Bitcoin, lost 0.13 percent, while Ethereum saw a slight gain of 0.1 percent. Meanwhile, Cardano (ADA) was the top performer, with over 5 percent gain. 

Ethereum price movement in the last 24 hours: Ethereum continued to consolidate

ETH/USD traded in a range of $1,541.67 to $1,561.85, indicating low volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has declined by 51.59 percent, totaling $8.22 billion, while the total market cap trades around $189.95 billion, resulting in market dominance of 19.45 percent.

ITB Widget Example


ETH/USD 4-hour chart: ETH set to retest previous high

On the 4-hour chart, we can see Ethereum price action moving sideways, indicating that reversal should soon follow and previous resistance at $1,650 will soon be retested.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH fails to reverse at $1,550, swift move higher incoming?
ETH/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Ethereum price action has seen further retrace from the $1,420 previous swing low. After initially testing the $1,600 resistance, ETH/USD hesitated for a couple of days before spiking to $1,650.

Selling pressure returned soon, leading ETH to retest previous lows rather quickly. Support was found at $1,550 this time, with consolidation seen since then.

Ethereum price will likely look to retest its previous local high over the next days as a result. However, another strong wave lower could begin as soon as more downside is tested. Alternatively, if ETH/USD breaks past the $1,650 resistance.

Ethereum price analysis: Conclusion 

Ethereum price analysis is bullish today as we have seen consolidation at the $1,550 support after a quick retrace from the $1,650 previous local high. Therefore, ETH/USD sellers are likely done for now, and bulls are ready to take over early next week.

While waiting for Ethereum to move further, see our articles on how to buy Litecoin, Filecoin, and Polkadot.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Lapin

Lapin

Lapin is an experienced freelance Crypto and Financial market writer and analyst. He has been trading for several years and holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance.

Related News

Hot Stories

Ethereum price analysis: ETH fails to reverse at $1,550, swift move higher incoming?
04 September, 2022
2 mins read
Polygon price analysis: MATIC value increases towards the $0.89 mark
04 September, 2022
2 mins read
ChainLink price analysis: LINK remains consistent at $6.8
04 September, 2022
2 mins read
Filecoin price analysis: FIL/USD dips to lows of $6.27 as a firm bearish momentum builds
04 September, 2022
2 mins read
Polkadot price analysis: DOT moves sideway at $7.19 as bears strive for control
04 September, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

How crypto can help redefine business across Africa
04 September, 2022
2 mins read
Best Twitter thread of the day - September 3rd
03 September, 2022
2 mins read
Top crypto tweets of the day - September 3rd
03 September, 2022
2 mins read
Comedian Bill Murray loses $186,000 to hackers
03 September, 2022
2 mins read
Huobi announces USDT 2M trading contest to celebrate ETH 2.0
03 September, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us