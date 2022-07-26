logo
Ethereum
$ 1,384.11 9.04%
Solana
$ 35.42 8.63%
Dogecoin
$ 0.060826 6.36%
ApeCoin
$ 5.66 10.99%
Bitcoin
$ 20,891.60 4.52%
BNB
$ 242.23 5.39%
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Ethereum price analysis: ETH continues below $1,400, more downside later today?

Ethereum Price analysis 2022 07 26
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Ethereum price analysis is bearish today.
  • ETH/USD has seen a further drop overnight.
  • $1,400 support is currently tested.

Ethereum price analysis is bearish today as we have seen a strong decline lower over the past 24 hours, leading to the next support at $1,400. ETH/USD has already broken past it with low momentum, indicating that a strong push lower could happen again overnight.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH continues below $1,400, more downside later today? 1
Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market traded in the red over the last 24 hours. The leader, Bitcoin, lost 4.17 percent, while Ethereum declined by over 8.5 percent and was among the worst performers of the day. Meanwhile, the rest of the top altcoins traded between the two majors.

Ethereum price movement in the last 24 hours: Ethereum drops another 7 percent

ETH/USD traded in a range of $1,380.97 to $1,531.00, indicating substantial volatility. Trading volume has increased by 5.34 percent, while the total market cap trades around 8.72 percent, resulting in market dominance of 17.66 percent.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart: ETH looks to drop further?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the $1,400 support already broken, indicating that another slide lower could follow up overnight.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH continues below $1,400, more downside later today?
ETH/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Ethereum price action has struggled to reach further upside over the weekend. After the last test of upside and a quick spike to $1,664 on Sunday, further upside was rejected, leading back to the previous consolidation area at $1,500.

From there, ETH/USD has seen another strong push lower to the $1,400 mark, indicating that a strong lower low is set, and we expect more downside to follow over the next 24 hours.

The next target to the downside is the $1,250 support. Once it is reached, we could see the Ethereum price move into another reversal as sellers will be exhausted once more.

Ethereum price analysis: Conclusion 

Ethereum price analysis is bearish as we expect further decline below the $1,400 support after a slight push lower over the past hours. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to target the next support at $1,250 over the next few days.

While waiting for Ethereum to move further, see our articles on Siacoin wallet, Pi Wallet, and LTC Wallet Review.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Lapin

Lapin

Lapin is an experienced freelance Crypto and Financial market writer and analyst. He has been trading for several years and holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance.

Related News

Hot Stories

Solana price analysis: SOL prices consolidate around $35.52 amid bearish winds
26 July, 2022
2 mins read
Ethereum price analysis: ETH continues below $1,400, more downside later today?
26 July, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tezos, and Filecoin Daily Price Analyses – 26 July Morning Price Prediction
26 July, 2022
2 mins read
Avalanche price analysis: AVAX/USD loses tremendous value at $20.83
26 July, 2022
2 mins read
Why is Hong Kong ready for widespread crypto adoption?
26 July, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Why is Hong Kong ready for widespread crypto adoption?
26 July, 2022
2 mins read
Elon Musk foretells recession; 3 ways to protect your money
26 July, 2022
2 mins read
Ripple scores partnership with Fomo Pay
26 July, 2022
2 mins read
Coinbase under investigation by the SEC over crypto listings
26 July, 2022
2 mins read
Tesla holds Bitcoin worth $222M, SEC filing discloses
26 July, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us