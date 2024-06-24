Loading...

Ethereum and Bitcoin transaction fees tank amid high network activity and market turbulence

2 mins read
Ethereum

Contents
1. Ethereum Layer 2 solutions drive down prices
2. Bitcoin transaction fees hit lowest level since October 2023
Share link:

In this post:

  • Ethereum and Bitcoin transaction fees drop to multi-year lows, making transactions more affordable.
  • Layer 2 (L2) solutions on Ethereum are experiencing record-high activity.
  • Bitcoin transaction fees have also decreased, reaching $1.94 per transaction on June 24

Ethereum and Bitcoin are experiencing a notable decline in transaction fees, reaching multi-month lows despite high network activity.

Also Read: Bitcoin price falls amid US stock market rally, down 10% from June high

This development coincides with one of the most challenging weeks for the broader crypto market in 2024, with Bitcoin falling below $63,000 and many altcoins experiencing double-digit losses.

Ethereum’s gas prices – the fees required for conducting transactions on the network – have plunged to levels not seen in years. The average gas price on Ethereum recently stood at just 7.3 Gwei, a dramatic decrease from the 98.68 Gwei recorded on March 5. This significant drop makes the network considerably more affordable for developers and users.

Source: Ychart

The reduction in Ethereum gas fees is particularly noteworthy given the high level of network activity.

Ethereum Layer 2 solutions drive down prices

Data from L2Beat shows that on June 21, Ethereum Layer 1 and Layer 2 protocols recorded an average of 299 transactions per second. This paradox of low fees amid high activity is primarily attributed to the increased adoption and efficiency of Layer 2 (L2) solutions.

L2 solutions are designed to enhance Ethereum’s scalability, process transactions off the main Ethereum chain, thereby reducing congestion and costs. The widespread adoption of these protocols highlights their critical role in easing network traffic and lowering gas prices.

According to Pistachio Fi founder Brian Smocovich,

The L1 gas market is now more efficient because most volume is on L2s, L2 -> L1 settlement is 100x cheaper than pre-4844, and we have the gas market efficiencies of EIP-1559.

Brian Smocovich

The impact of these efficiency gains is evident in the reduced cost of everyday transactions. For example, performing a swap on Uniswap now costs just $1.06, trading an NFT on Seaport costs $1.49, and transferring ETH on-chain costs only $0.23. Using L2 networks like Base, which incorporates “blob” transactions, reduces these fees even further, with a Uniswap swap on Base costing just $0.0016.

However, the dramatic reduction in gas fees has also led to a decrease in Ethereum’s burn rate, which is now at a 12-month low. This has caused Ethereum’s supply to become slightly inflationary, with a growth rate of around 0.56% per year, according to ultrasound.money.

Bitcoin transaction fees hit lowest level since October 2023

Bitcoin is experiencing a similar trend in transaction fees. According to recent data the average Bitcoin transaction fee reached $1.94, its lowest since October 2023. This marks a significant decrease from the fee spikes often seen during periods of high market volatility or price appreciation.

Source: ycharts

Given the historical context, the low fees on the Bitcoin network are exciting. Every major bullish period since 2012 has typically resulted in a corresponding fee increase, except for the 2021 bull run. Bitcoin’s price touched $69,000 during that period, but transaction fees remained relatively low.

The current low-fee environment for Ethereum and Bitcoin comes when the broader crypto market is experiencing significant turbulence. Bitcoin’s price has fallen below the $63,000 support level, while many altcoins have seen double-digit percentage losses. This market downturn has led to billions in liquidations from leveraged positions, while spot holders have also incurred heavy losses.

Also Read: Crypto market faces severe correction amid token dilution and investor exodus

Despite the market turmoil, the low transaction fees on both networks represent a silver lining for users and developers. Lower fees make these blockchain networks more accessible and cost-effective for various applications, from decentralized finance (DeFi) to non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Cryptopolitan Reporting by Florence Muchai

Subjects tagged in this post: |

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

subscribe

Related News

Show all
Ethereum ETF
#News
2 mins read
12 mins ago

Ethereum ETF launch preceded by high network activity, low gas fees, and price weakness

Bitcoin about to tumble below $60K as Mt. Gox FUD spreads
#Industry Thoughts
2 mins read
1 hour ago

Bitcoin about to tumble below $60K as Mt. Gox FUD spreads

Burak launches Brollups
#News
2 mins read
1 hour ago

Hacker Burak develops new layer 2 ‘Brollups’ for Bitcoin’s DeFi

#News
3 mins read
2 hours ago

Solana brings ZK compression and much cheaper on-chain deployment

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan