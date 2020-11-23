More than half of Ethereum 2.0 staking threshold has been met.

About 290,000 ETH has been staked so far.

The rate of staking in the Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract has leveled up significantly as the date for the next phase deployment is fast approaching. Last week, Cryptopoliatn reported that the total number staked Ether (ETH) on the network barely surpassed 100,000 ETH. This raised concerns amongst users and industry experts that the threshold may not be reached before December 1 – meaning a delay for the Phase 0 deployment.

However, a glance at Eth2 Launchpad today shows that everything might still work as scheduled, as more than 180,000 ETH was staked in the network within a period of five days.

The #eth2 deposit contract has reached more than half of its target (currently at ~278000 ETH deposited), with the bulk of the deposits taking place in the last three days!https://t.co/yqy87eMafV — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) November 22, 2020

At the time of writing, there are now 290,816 ETH already staked for the Ethereum 2.0 network development. The current record accounts for more than 50 percent of the stated threshold (512,288 ETH). As such, there is 233,472 ETH remaining until the threshold is completely reached. It’s worth mentioning that the Ethereum 2.0 staking rate has incredibly jumped following a recent report on November 18.

At the time, the staked coins summed to 101,184 ETH. Since the report, the staked ETH has been increasing greatly to the extent that about 15,137 ETH was staked in the deposit contract within a period of 12 hours.

15,137 ETH staked in past 12 hours.



2.9% gain toward genesis in past 12 hours.



Time elapsed from first deposit until minimum genesis target:

██████████████████░░ 91.0% — @DepositEth Reply Bot (@EthDeposit) November 22, 2020

Meanwhile, there are only eight days left until December 1, and it’s likely that the genesis will be triggered seven days after the threshold is met, according to the words of Danny Ryan, an Ethereum 2.0 coordinator.