ETH Serenity release is arguably the next big event highly-anticipated in the cryptocurrency Industry. Rumors had it that the major upgrade will be done in the next two months; however, Ethereum developers have dismissed such sentiments as miscommunication.

Probably, the whole rumor concerning the Ethereum 2.0 launch had begun after Afri Schoeden, one of the core developers of Ethereum allegedly disclosed the active state of the “Schlesi” testnet. Afterward, rumors started claiming a possible launch of the mainnet in mid-July.

The speculation was recently fuelled by the statement of the co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, during the virtual Consensus 2020 conference. Reports allegedly noted that Buterin gave a ‘yes’ for an answer on whether Ethereum 2.0 would be launched in July.

Speculating on ETH Serenity release not helpful

In a tweet, Schoeden dismissed these speculations as a miscommunication. While referring to Buterin, the Ethereum developer said that it isn’t helpful to put out dates [for Ethereum 2.0 launch] during panels and on stages. Although Schoeden claims he hasn’t seen the tweet, he still does not think that Buterin mentioned July.

Buterin also confirmed Schoeden’s statement. He responded to the tweet by saying that he did not mention July. Although the question asked by the journalists confirmed July, the co-founder of Ethereum commented he did not even hear the question.

Why the delay?

Part of the issues raised by the developers was pointed towards the testnet, which has not been launched yet. Schoeden said the testnet is not ready, and would still require a period of two months of a flawless run before being passed on to the Mainnet.

The multi-client testnet framework is considered as a critical path to Serenity. Hence, it is arguably not possible that the Ethereum 2.0 launch would be in July.