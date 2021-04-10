TL:DR Breakdown

ETH popularity on YouTube has exceeded Bitcoin.

According to data from Total processing, ETH’s views on YouTube beats that of every other crypto asset.

ETH popularity on YouTube has exceeded Bitcoin, although ETH is second to Bitcoin by market capitalization, commonly referred to as market cap. In the Block chain industry, market cap is the measure of the relative size of a particular cryptocurrency. Market cap, which has a numerical figure is obtained by multiplying the cryptocurrency market price by its amount in circulation.

In a study released this week, Total processing — a company that offers merchant services, used the video streaming platform’s data collected within the past 12 months. The data was used to verify the crypto assets with the most views in terms of videos centered around them. The study disclosed that the amount of ETH popularity on YouTube exceeds that of the most popular cryptocurrency — Bitcoin.

From the study, ETH-related videos had 231 million views on the online video streaming platform, YouTube. Within the same time frame of data collected from the survey, Bitcoin-related videos had 199.9 million views. These figures made ETH popularity on YouTube outperform that of the most prominent digital coin, Bitcoin. Chainlink (LINK) emerged third, while Cardano (ADA) ranked fourth with about 45.7 million views on YouTube.

ETH popularity on YouTube compared with that of other crypto assets

In comparison with ETH related videos on YouTube, the crypto assets which recorded a large number of views on the online platform include: Ripple (XRP) with about 38.5 million views, Litecoin (LTC) with about 27.5 million views, Uniswap with 27.3 million views, Binance native coin (BNB) had 25.4 million number of views. Also, one of the most widely used stablecoin, USDT, had 22.8 Million number of views, and the DOT had 18.8 million views. Moreover, these views were obtained within the last 12 months.

This data from the study was released as ETH value experienced a 175 percent surge. It is also necessary to note that the ETH has experienced 1156 percent growth within the last 12 months. With these current bullish runs, it’s no surprise that ETH popularity on YouTube outperforms all other crypto assets.