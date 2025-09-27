🔥 30 Days Free → Pro Trading Community (Normally $100/mo) JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
American BitcoinMetaPlanetUSD

Eric Trump is back with ‘buy the dips’ bullish calls

2 mins read
821520
Eric Trump is back with 'buy the dips' bullish calls.

Contents

1. Eric Trump maintains optimism with call to buy
2. Trump’s crypto footprint
3. Markets react to Eric’s call to action
Share link:

In this post:

  • Eric Trump revived his “buy the dips” slogan as crypto markets face selling pressure.
  • His post comes while Bitcoin and Ethereum test key support zones amid volatility.
  • Trump’s crypto ties include a $1.5 billion stake in American Bitcoin and advisory influence at Metaplanet.

Eric Trump has taken to social media to deliver a simple but pointed message to cryptocurrency investors: “Buy the dips!”

The son of US President Donald Trump posted the phrase on X, reviving a slogan he has repeated in recent months as the crypto market is facing selling pressure. 

But his latest salvo comes with more weight than a casual tweet — it arrives against the backdrop of increased involvement of the Trump family in cryptocurrency with institutional moves that have also drawn scrutiny. 

A regular critic is Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, who often questions the influence of the president’s cabinet and associates on market dealings.

Eric Trump maintains optimism with call to buy

Trump’s post follows a pattern that is starting to feel familiar. In February, he made an exact post stating, “₿uy the dips!!!” with the first word having the popular symbol of Bitcoin. His return to that stance shows how bullish he is about a market that has taken a bearish position over the week, as major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are testing key support zones. 

Depending on the trajectory, his message could resonate among retail traders watching for value entries. 

But market watchers are already debating whether such calls bounce or backfire, with some also pointing out that his position as the son of the President of the United States may affect the market and sentiments.

See also  Bitwise files for spot Hyperliquid ETF

Trump’s crypto footprint

Behind the short post lies a deeper, more complex involvement in the crypto space. Eric and his brother Donald Jr. backed American Bitcoin, a mining and accumulation firm launched in collaboration with Hut 8. 

American Bitcoin recently had its debut on Nasdaq, and the Trump brothers’ stake in the company rose to about $1.5 billion after shares surged in early trading.

American Bitcoin holds substantial mining operations and maintains a strategic Bitcoin reserve. So, Eric’s frequent dip calls thus carry both rhetorical and vested undertones.

Beyond American Bitcoin, he also holds advisory influence in Metaplanet, a Japanese Bitcoin treasury company planning a capital raise tied to further BTC accumulation. 

Trump reportedly attended Metaplanet’s shareholders meeting in Tokyo in August. 

Markets react to Eric’s call to action

Reactions to Trump’s post were immediate but mixed, with some retail traders echoing the call and viewing it as a buy signal. At the same time, analysts responded with caution, noting that public figure endorsements in crypto often portend short-term volatility. Others have approached it with memes reminiscent of previous market crashes.

After Trump urged increased exposure to Ethereum amid a dip in February, ETH still suffered a 40% decline in subsequent months. However, as the months proceeded, Ethereum experienced a major rally and briefly outperformed Bitcoin. 

See also  Sam Bankman-Fried’s X account renewed engagement sends FTT token soaring

There is no shortage of bold calls in the crypto space, and Eric Trump appears to be developing a reputation with his “buy the dips” calls.

At present, Bitcoin trades near $109,430, down by over 5% over the past week. Ethereum hovers around $4,020, having seen its value drop by over 10% in roughly 7 days.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan