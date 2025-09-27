Eric Trump is back with 'buy the dips' bullish calls.

Eric Trump has taken to social media to deliver a simple but pointed message to cryptocurrency investors: “Buy the dips!”

The son of US President Donald Trump posted the phrase on X, reviving a slogan he has repeated in recent months as the crypto market is facing selling pressure.

Buy the dips! — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 26, 2025

But his latest salvo comes with more weight than a casual tweet — it arrives against the backdrop of increased involvement of the Trump family in cryptocurrency with institutional moves that have also drawn scrutiny.

A regular critic is Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, who often questions the influence of the president’s cabinet and associates on market dealings.

Eric Trump maintains optimism with call to buy

Trump’s post follows a pattern that is starting to feel familiar. In February, he made an exact post stating, “₿uy the dips!!!” with the first word having the popular symbol of Bitcoin. His return to that stance shows how bullish he is about a market that has taken a bearish position over the week, as major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum are testing key support zones.

Depending on the trajectory, his message could resonate among retail traders watching for value entries.

But market watchers are already debating whether such calls bounce or backfire, with some also pointing out that his position as the son of the President of the United States may affect the market and sentiments.

Behind the short post lies a deeper, more complex involvement in the crypto space. Eric and his brother Donald Jr. backed American Bitcoin, a mining and accumulation firm launched in collaboration with Hut 8.

American Bitcoin recently had its debut on Nasdaq, and the Trump brothers’ stake in the company rose to about $1.5 billion after shares surged in early trading.

American Bitcoin holds substantial mining operations and maintains a strategic Bitcoin reserve. So, Eric’s frequent dip calls thus carry both rhetorical and vested undertones.

Beyond American Bitcoin, he also holds advisory influence in Metaplanet, a Japanese Bitcoin treasury company planning a capital raise tied to further BTC accumulation.

Trump reportedly attended Metaplanet’s shareholders meeting in Tokyo in August.

Markets react to Eric’s call to action

Reactions to Trump’s post were immediate but mixed, with some retail traders echoing the call and viewing it as a buy signal. At the same time, analysts responded with caution, noting that public figure endorsements in crypto often portend short-term volatility. Others have approached it with memes reminiscent of previous market crashes.

After Trump urged increased exposure to Ethereum amid a dip in February, ETH still suffered a 40% decline in subsequent months. However, as the months proceeded, Ethereum experienced a major rally and briefly outperformed Bitcoin.

There is no shortage of bold calls in the crypto space, and Eric Trump appears to be developing a reputation with his “buy the dips” calls.

At present, Bitcoin trades near $109,430, down by over 5% over the past week. Ethereum hovers around $4,020, having seen its value drop by over 10% in roughly 7 days.

