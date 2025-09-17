Eric Trump says Fed rate cut will send crypto-tied stocks surging in Q4

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast.

“I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters more than usual, not just because of market cycles, but because of what’s on the Fed’s calendar this week: a likely 25 basis point cut.

His own company, American Bitcoin (ABTC), is now public. It listed on the Nasdaq in early September after merging with Gryphon Digital Mining. Donald Jr. backs it. Eric co-founded it.

And they timed it right, because if Jerome Powell makes that cut on Wednesday, risk-on trades like bitcoin (BTC-USD) are suddenly going to look a lot more attractive than Treasurys or any of the other “safe” bets out there.

Eric’s point is simple. Less interest in safe assets = more demand for risky ones. More money moving into crypto. That’s the bet. “Lower borrowing costs free up cash for riskier bets,” he said. And that includes crypto-linked stocks.

Eric says crypto skeptics are now jumping in

Eric also says big private wealth managers are changing their tune too. “These people are falling, and they’re falling quickly,” he said. “You better believe it’s going to pour gas on this whole movement.” One of his friends, who used to tell clients to stick to Treasurys, is now urging them to buy crypto.

All of this isn’t happening in a vacuum. The Trump family has been deep in the crypto game. Eric’s father, Donald, has pushed pro-crypto policies like the GENIUS Act. And the whole crew has dabbled—campaign donations in crypto, meme coins from both Donald and Melania, even crypto payment options on Truth Social.

Truth Social’s parent company, Trump Media, holds bitcoin. They’ve also got ties to World Liberty Financial, another player in crypto ventures.

Eric says this isn’t just some side hustle. “I view it as crypto versus the banks,” he said. “There’s so much utility throughout the whole industry, certainly America.” For him, this is structural. He’s not betting on hype. He thinks crypto is here to stay.

Bitcoin’s up 24% this year. Over 92% in the last 12 months. Eric ties a lot of that to one thing: regulation. And the president has done a lot to give crypto some legal clarity. And that, in turn, is getting real money off the sidelines. Investors who used to hesitate are now jumping in.

Eric also sees Bitcoin as a replacement for gold. “Digital gold,” he calls it. “Gold without all the problems.” Fewer logistics. Easier storage. Same value pitch.

